South Africa: SA - Zim Truck Driver Dies in Fatal Accident

A Durban-based driver Leon Munhukwaye has tragically died after the truck he was driving was involved in an accident 30km to Colensburg, N1 road from Capetown.

An eyewitness said Munhukwaye was forced off the road by an overtaking truck and he crashed.

The accident happened at approximately 1700 hours, Wednesday.

The 43-year-old driver died on the spot and his body was carried off the accident scene by paramedics.

A Facebook post shared in the Zimbabwean Professional Drivers group reads, "We are deeply saddened guys, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing on of one of our Legends EX GDC and Burious Investments driver Leon Munhukwaye. He was driving for one of the Indians in working and residing in Durban.MHSRIP.This Accident happened 30 km to Colensburg N1 road to Capetown."