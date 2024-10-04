South Africa: Heatwave Warning for Northern Cape, Western Cape

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of heatwave conditions, with persistently high temperatures in parts of the Northern Cape and the Western Cape.

The heatwave conditions will affect the Richtersveld, Nama Khoi and Kamiesberg municipalities in the Northern Cape, as well as Matzikama in the Western Cape.

The heatwave is expected to persist from Thursday until Saturday.

"When temperatures are extremely high, humans' ability to cool their bodies through sweating is reduced. This can be a real threat that leads to hyperthermia.

"In an extremely hot environment, the most serious health and safety concern is heat stroke. Heat stroke can be fatal if medical attention is not available immediately," SAWS warned.

Infants, children, pregnant women and the elderly are especially vulnerable to heat stress.

Too much heat can be more dangerous for babies and children than for adults, and dehydration in children can be dangerous or even deadly. Children's bodies have more trouble regulating temperature than those of adults, and they rely on adults to help protect them from heat.

Safety tips