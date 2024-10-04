South Africa: Motsoaledi to Engage Various Stakeholders in KZN On NHI

The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, will this evening engage stakeholders in KwaZulu-Natal on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act and its benefits.

According to the Department of Health, the visit is part of ongoing roadshows on this health reform to understand concerns and recommendations from various sectors of society on how the NHI can be effectively implemented to meet the healthcare needs of the entire population.

"The NHI reforms' primary objective is to unify the current fragmented health system to ensure Section 27 of the Constitution is realised.

"This piece of legislation is not just a policy, but a commitment of a better, healthier future for every South African," the department said.

The countrywide stakeholder engagement programme also targets communities, ordinary people, and healthcare providers who will benefit the most from the phased implementation of NHI.

Motsoaledi will be joined by KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane and other leaders at the University of KwaZulu-Natal School of Health Sciences at 6pm.

In May this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the then NHI Bill into law. During the signing ceremony, he said the signing was a "milestone in South Africa's ongoing quest for a more just society".