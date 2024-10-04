South Africa: Motsoaledi to Engage Various Stakeholders in KZN On NHI

3 October 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, will this evening engage stakeholders in KwaZulu-Natal on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act and its benefits.

According to the Department of Health, the visit is part of ongoing roadshows on this health reform to understand concerns and recommendations from various sectors of society on how the NHI can be effectively implemented to meet the healthcare needs of the entire population.

"The NHI reforms' primary objective is to unify the current fragmented health system to ensure Section 27 of the Constitution is realised.

"This piece of legislation is not just a policy, but a commitment of a better, healthier future for every South African," the department said.

The countrywide stakeholder engagement programme also targets communities, ordinary people, and healthcare providers who will benefit the most from the phased implementation of NHI.

Motsoaledi will be joined by KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane and other leaders at the University of KwaZulu-Natal School of Health Sciences at 6pm.

In May this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the then NHI Bill into law. During the signing ceremony, he said the signing was a "milestone in South Africa's ongoing quest for a more just society".

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.