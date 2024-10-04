South Africa: SA Concerned About Continued Escalation of Hostilities in the Middle East

South Africa has expressed its grave concern about the continuing escalation of military action by Israel on Palestine and Lebanon, and has since called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to address the rising conflict.

South Africa has also expressed dismay at Iran's subsequent response on Tuesday, 1 October 2024. According to Al Jazeera, Iran launched a two-wave ballistic missile attack in response to Israel's killing of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last week, and following the 31 July assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

"In this context, South Africa calls on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and avoid any act that would escalate tensions in a particularly fragile region, as it is vulnerable groups who suffer the most under conflict," a Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) statement read.

Meanwhile, the department said the continued occupation of Palestine has denied its people their enshrined rights of self-determination and statehood, which remains a prerequisite to restoring peace and security in the region.

"South Africa calls on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to address the spiralling conflict."

South Africa has reiterated the concern expressed by the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, that he was "alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation".

Guterres went further to state that "neither the region nor the world can afford another war".

"It was noted with dismay that the United Nations Secretary-General was declared as a persona non grata by the State of Israel, and South Africa calls on the international community to commit to upholding international law, international humanitarian law, human rights law and the purposes and principals of the United Nations Charter to maintain international peace and security for all, without prejudice or favour.

"As long as there is impunity for unlawful acts, war and injustice will continue," DIRCO said.