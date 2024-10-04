South Africa: Deputy President Hopes SA's G20 Presidency Will Make the World More Equitable

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says he hopes that South Africa's G20 Presidency will contribute towards building a world that is more equitable, resilient and sustainable.

"It is South Africa's hope that, once completed, looking back at our G20 Presidency will showcase the amplified voice, perspectives and leadership of the developing world in tackling some of these most pressing global challenges," he said on Wednesday at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) University in London.

The country's second-in-command is in the United Kingdom for the second leg of his working visit to improve trade and investment relations between the two nations and woo investors.

Preparations are underway for South Africa's G20 Presidency and hosting the summit in 2025. South Africa is expected to take over the chair of the G20 from 1 December this year from Brazil.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President said the Presidency will focus on the developmental agenda and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"The worrisome lack of progress in enhancing sustainable development globally underscores the need for global solidarity in addressing issues such as growing inequality; rising hunger; rising extreme poverty; the current global economy; climate and energy crises; the debt crisis facing developing countries, and illicit financial flows, all of which impede developing countries' access to sustainable development."

He said the country will also highlight the vital minerals issue and strive to bring attention to it during South Africa's Presidency.

"We will concentrate on utilising natural resources, tackling beneficiation challenges, mobilising domestic resources, developing a critical mineral strategy, managing interdependent and diverse supply chains, and leveraging natural capital," he said.

According to the Deputy President, critical minerals are essential for the Just Energy Transition and the green economy.

"Therefore, the issue remains relevant, particularly as it relates to the type of investment that is required to address these issues."

In addition, he said South Africa will seek to leverage its Presidency to advance the global reform agenda, particularly the transformation of the global financial architecture and reform of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and the Multilateral Development Banks.

He announced that processes are presently in progress to establish South Africa's priorities and deliverables for its 2025 G20 Presidency.

"While South Africa continues to prepare for its G20 Presidency, move towards concrete deliverables, and finalise its agenda, what I have shared here today reflects some of the most pertinent issues that will inform and drive our agenda forward."

Climate change

Meanwhile, the Deputy President has described climate change as a problem that demands urgent and consistent action from every individual, organisation and government.

"The government has committed to using the insights and recommendations from the State of Climate Action in South Africa Report to inform the scaling up of the country's actions to respond to climate change," he said.

The Deputy President told the gathering that South Africa is actively adopting sustainable practices to reduce its carbon footprint.

"Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time and poses a significant threat to humanity and the planet," he told the attendees.

Shifting his focus to international peace, he called on the global community to unite to address this issue with utmost seriousness and commitment.

"We also call upon the world to work for peace, in particular in the Middle East. We must ensure a ceasefire so that the people of Palestine can rebuild and establish a State, side by side with Israel."