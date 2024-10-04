Zimbabwe: Joy As 800 Prisoners and Prison Officers Receives Free Eye Medical Tests and Spectacles

More than 800 inmates and prison officers received free eye medical tests and spectacles in Harare on Wednesday courtesy of an initiative by the private sector.

The initiative was aimed at ensuring that inmates maintain healthy eyesight during their incarceration.

Speaking after the testing and screening of beneficiaries at Harare Central Prison, Albino Trust Association's executive director Mr Bruce Nyoni said the move will instill a brighter future for the inmates who are currently struggling to embark on various projects because of poor eyesight.

"We decided to come and give spectacles to our brothers and sisters who are here so that we ensure that they have comprehensive access to health, treatment, care, and support," he said.

"The prices of spectacles in the country are beyond the reach of many in the country yet they are essential for both communication and reading.

"If they can read and see accurately, then it means we can instill hope in them so that they will be able to re-integrate into society. We do not want to leave anyone behind," he said.

Mr Nyoni said the programme will be cascaded to other provinces to ensure that it benefits all inmates with eye problems.

"This partnership will ensure that the Government fulfills its obligation under international rules on caring for prisoner's health," he said.

"The donation will go a long way in assisting ZPCS in implementing international standards that all inmates have the right to receive health care without discrimination similarly to those in communities."

ZPCS Assistant Commissioner director health services Dr Memory Makuchete said the donation is greatly appreciated adding that it will assist inmates in their vision.

"We are happy today to receive this wonderful donation from the Albino Trust Association," he said.

"This is a welcome donation to our health directorate as we also engage other partners where we see gaps. Last year this donation benefitted a smaller number.

"This time they have scaled up the numbers. We want this to be extended to other provinces. We are very grateful.

"The spectacles for the inmates will assist in the activities of their daily living and some are partaking courses which will help them in integration.".