South Africa: Broos Names Final Squad for Afcon Qualifiers Against Congo Brazzavile

The South African senior men's national team face the Congolese in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, on Friday, 11 October 2024 (7pm), and then they travel to Congo to play the return match on Tuesday, 15 October 2024.

Looking ahead to the matches against Congo, Broos said he was concerned by the number of goals that his charges concede during matches.

"Those things have got to change, that has to change" he said.

"You can't concede two or three goals in almost every game and have to score three or four goals to win a game. We have to restore that."

The team will assemble in Johannesburg on Saturday, 5 October 2024 and then travel to Gqeberha on the next day.

Tickets are available in several outlets and the link is below.

Ticketpro - South Africa vs Congo - 11th of October 2024 - (ticketpros.co.za)