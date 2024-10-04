Somalia: Somali Forces Retake Key Village From Al-Shabaab in Galgaduud

3 October 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali National Army announced on Thursday that it has liberated the village of Ali Yabal, located 18 kilometers from Eeldheer in the Galgaduud region, as part of an intensified military campaign against the militant group al-Shabaab.

In a statement, Somalia's Defense Ministry declared the operation a success in their ongoing efforts to dismantle Al-Shabaab strongholds across the nation. "The mission to free Somalia continues with determination. We stand united in defeating terrorism and restoring peace," the ministry said, highlighting the resilience and resolve of the national forces.

This operation reflects the broader strategy adopted by the government, which, since 2022, has seen military actions supported by local militias and international allies aimed at weakening al-Shabaab's grip over parts of Somalia.

Somalia has faced significant security challenges for years, primarily from al-Shabaab and smaller factions linked to Daesh/ISIS. Al-Shabaab, which has been waging an insurgency since 2007, has escalated its attacks following President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's declaration of an "all-out war" against the group.

Despite these challenges, the liberation of Ali Yabal marks another step in the government's push to reclaim control and establish security in regions long dominated by insurgents. The operation underscores the military's commitment to countering terrorism, although the fight against extremism in Somalia remains complex and ongoing.

