South Africa: Leaders in Water Sector Challenged to Act Against Pollution

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo has challenged leaders in the water sector to act decisively against the pollution and contamination of the country's water resources.

Seitlholo made the call on Thursday at the launch of the Vaal River Anti-Pollution Forum, which is aimed at addressing long-standing pollution affecting water quality in the Vaal River.

READ | Forum to address Vaal River pollution

Launched in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, the Vaal River Anti-Pollution Forum is aimed at coordinating, improving and integrating efforts for the management of the Vaal River water quality, in line with its determined resource quality objectives.

The forum will also provide high-level guidance aimed at ensuring the protection of the Vaal River, as well as identifying remedial actions to mitigate the impact of pollution.

Seitlholo warned that the pollution of water resources remains one of the greatest risks that faces the country's water security and sustainability.

He challenged the leaders to decide if they will meet the moment to protect the country's precious resource for future generations.

"Indeed colleagues, we must decide here today whether we will be the ones who will be remembered for directing the course of every river and every stream to a sustainable future of access to clean and safe water for all. I am here to sound the alarm.

"Like the captain of a ship on a rough course at sea, I am here to sound the blasts. I am here to say, this is our moment to act and act decisively against the pollution and contamination of our water resources or we will face a disaster of titanic proportions," Seitlholo said.

Highlighting the significance of the Vaal River, which is the second largest river in South Africa after the Orange River -- into which it flows -- Seitlholo said the 1 200 kilometre-long river crosses a number of provinces, including Mpumalanga (where it originates near Ermelo), Gauteng, the Free State and the Northern Cape.

"Large dams, including Grootdraai, the Vaal and Bloemhof dams are constructed on the river to ensure a steady water supply to citizens of these provinces and the industries dependent on water from the river. The Vaal Dam is the most important dam in the country because of its role as the primary supplier of water to the economic heartland of South Africa -- Gauteng," Seitlholo said.

The Deputy Minister said the Vaal River is also vital for the life of the country's economy, and millions of jobs and livelihoods.

"If we were to lose this river system to unmitigated and rampant pollution, we would lose millions of livelihoods and lives. I am therefore sounding the alarm... This is a crucial moment for the future of this precious water resource.

The Vaal River, due to its extent and the development sectors it supports, receives a huge volume of pollution from urban developments, both formal and informal settlements, wastewater treatment works, runoff from mines, agriculture and discharge of treated wastewater from industries," Seitlholo said.

He said the forum must play a crucial role in ensuring that stakeholders are constantly around the table to chart solutions towards fighting pollution of the Vaal River.

In April this year, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu pronounced on the establishment of the forum, whose objectives are to coordinate, improve and integrate efforts for the management of the Vaal River quality.

This will be done through addressing risks elevated by the 16 Catchment Management Forums (CMFs).

Currently, there are 16 sub-catchment forums, including 10 in the Upper Vaal, four in the Middle Vaal and two in the Lower Vaal.

Seitlholo explained that the forum will escalate systemic challenges that cannot be resolved within these sub-catchments.

"The forum, through task teams, will investigate and make recommendations on short-, medium- and long-term actions that must be taken to improve the performance of the smaller forums, and to elevate and effect any systematic actions to improve the water quality status in the Vaal, which is linked to the Catchment Management Strategy for the Vaal-Orange Catchment Management Agency (VOCMA) and the larger national water quality strategy to synchronise role player actions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Environment Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Through regular reporting, the chair and vice chair of VOCMA will report on activities to also ensure effective feedback linkages between the overarching forum, the sub-catchment forums, the VOCMA (as local implementer) and the DWS, as the regulator," Seitlholo said.

Seitlholo said the causes of water quality deterioration need to be addressed in collaboration with the sectors that benefit from the river.

He further acknowledged the role played by the Departments of Human Settlements, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Agriculture, and Environmental Affairs in land use management.

"The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs... also plays a role in the management of biodiversity and the control of alien invasive species. The departments and the forum can do everything in their power to turn the tide against water pollution," Seitlholo said.