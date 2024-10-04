Zimbabwe: U.S.$4 Million Snatched in Bulawayo Ecobank Armed Robbery - Police Confirm

The police have confirmed that armed robbers got away with US$4 million during a heist outside EcoBank in Bulawayo on Thursday afternoon.

Armed robbers hit the EcoBank Branch at the corner of 9th Avenue and Fife Street at the Parkade Centre in Bulawayo.

Six masked men with pistols grabbed about five trunks supposedly filled with cash from a Safeguard truck in full view of members of the public and made a clean getaway.

According to a shaken witness: "As the Safeguard workers were trying to get safes from the bank a Ford Ranger truck appeared with six men wearing face masks and all of a sudden they shot into the sky once and the safeguard workers all lay on the ground and the robbers dragged the safes into their vehicle and sped off along George Silundika Street. They had pistols." - Chronicle