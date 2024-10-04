Uganda: Among Urges MPs to Maintain Decorum, Avoid External Influences

3 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has emphasised the importance of lawmakers conducting themselves with decorum and respect during parliamentary proceedings.

She cautioned MPs against using the platform to account for funds received from external sources, which disrupts the legislative business.

Although Speaker Among didn't mention specific names, her remarks followed an incident involving Theodore Ssekikubo, MP for Lwemiyaga County. Ssekikubo sought to speak but was denied, prompting him to insist on being heard. The situation escalated, leading Speaker Among to call upon the Sergeant at Arms.

"Let's maintain the dignity of this House and avoid using Parliament as a platform to account for monies received from outside forces," Speaker Among urged.

The Speaker's call to action aims to ensure Parliament's productivity remains high amidst Uganda's busy electoral calendar.

As the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Commission, Speaker Among has previously commended MPs' performance in efficiently considering bills, motions, reports, and approvals of presidential appointees.

