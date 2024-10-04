South Africa: Mkhwebane Resorts to Crude Nativism and Attack On Judiciary After SCA Defeat

3 October 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Thamm

Disgraced former public protector and current EFF MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane has resorted to crude nativism after a costly further legal defeat in the Supreme Court of Appeal this week.

Mkhwebane had attempted to appeal a Western Cape High Court decision dismissing her application to remove the chair of the historic Section 194 impeachment inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

On social media, Mkhwebane claimed she had been "disappointed" by the ruling by Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Judge Visvanathan Ponnan on behalf of a full bench who struck the matter from the roll, stating that "political posturing" did not belong in the country's courts.

Fellow judges included Caroline Nicholls, Billy Mothle and acting justices Mokgere Masipa and Evette Dippenaar.

Raw nativism on display

Mkhwebane soon hit back, attacking the judiciary and the SCA, saying that Ponnan "leading the judgment, displayed noticeable arrogance and dismissiveness throughout the proceedings".

!!️💔In light of the recent judgement by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in The Public Protector of South Africa v The Chairperson of the Section 194(1) Committee and Others (627/2023) [2024] ZASCA 131 (1 October 2024), I find myself deeply disappointed and disheartened. As a...-- Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane (@AdvBMkhwebane) October 1, 2024

She continued that her "ongoing struggle" had involved "key figures, predominantly of Indian descent,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.