South Africa: Mkhwebane Resorts to Crude Nativism and Attack On Judiciary After SCA Defeat

Disgraced former public protector and current EFF MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane has resorted to crude nativism after a costly further legal defeat in the Supreme Court of Appeal this week.



Mkhwebane had attempted to appeal a Western Cape High Court decision dismissing her application to remove the chair of the historic Section 194 impeachment inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

On social media, Mkhwebane claimed she had been "disappointed" by the ruling by Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Judge Visvanathan Ponnan on behalf of a full bench who struck the matter from the roll, stating that "political posturing" did not belong in the country's courts.

Fellow judges included Caroline Nicholls, Billy Mothle and acting justices Mokgere Masipa and Evette Dippenaar.

Raw nativism on display

Mkhwebane soon hit back, attacking the judiciary and the SCA, saying that Ponnan "leading the judgment, displayed noticeable arrogance and dismissiveness throughout the proceedings".

!!️💔In light of the recent judgement by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in The Public Protector of South Africa v The Chairperson of the Section 194(1) Committee and Others (627/2023) [2024] ZASCA 131 (1 October 2024), I find myself deeply disappointed and disheartened. As a...-- Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane (@AdvBMkhwebane) October 1, 2024

She continued that her "ongoing struggle" had involved "key figures, predominantly of Indian descent,...