South Africa: Food Basket Rises By R24 While Grants Increase By R10

Our food basket of 14 items increased by R24, sitting at over R400, which makes it unaffordable for a recipient of the Social Relief of Distress Grant. Meanwhile, millions more applied for the grant in September 2024.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min Daily Maverick has been tracking the prices of 14 food items since 2022 in a simulation of what a person who receives only the Social Relief of Distress grant as an income can purchase.

The Household Affordability Index by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity organisation found that 23 of the 44 foods in their basket increased, raising the price in September by R28,54. The average cost of the Household Food Basket is R5,255.68. The average cost of the Household Food Basket increased by R99.91 (1,9%), from R5,155.77 in September 2023 to R5,255.68 in September 2024.

"The cost of the core foods is still too expensive relative to low wages and social grants. The core foods, or foods which women tell us they prioritise and buy first, remain expensive. These foods ensure that families do not go hungry while also being the primary basis for meals (the starches of maize meal, rice, flour, samp, potatoes, bread), and inputs so that meals can be cooked (e.g. oil), and palatable (e.g. salt, onions, stock cubes, sugar)," the index reads.

"These 17 foods cost R2,860.84 in September 2024, and increased month-on-month....