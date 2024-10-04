Rwanda: Why Rwandan Music Is Attracting Global Artistes

As the world becomes more connected, global entertainment giants are increasingly setting their sights on Africa's growing music industry, and Rwanda in particular.

A number of world-class musicians, including some of the continent's high profile ones, have made Kigali their favourite chill-out spots, and the local music scene is reaping the benefits.

Bien Aime and Shaggy's entry into Rwanda's music industry through their collaborations with renowned top artiste Bruce Melodie underlines the appetite global music celebrities have for the country's creative sector.

The two are not the only ones making their debut on the Rwandan music market, with Blaq Diamond duo, Joeboy and even US rappers like Skilla Baby all collaborating with local musicians, while young local producers are producing mega hits for established artists around the world.

This, to name a few, shows how Rwandan music has skyrocketed over the years. But, currently, the focus has shifted from local artists chasing international acts and vice versa.

How did we get here?

Seeking international musicians entering the Rwandan music market isn't something new. But, according to Eric Ngabo, a Kigali-based instrumentalist and producer, the industry has evolved with inclusive sounds that attract many music personalities from all walks of life.

"For a long time, Rwandan artistes didn't even have a local audience. This has changed recently, which is why international acts are falling in love with our craft. And this is just the beginning," Ngabo told The New Times.

For Ngabo, the adoption of foreign and viral genres is also playing a key role in not only introducing local artists to the international stage, but also attracting big stars to perform in Rwanda.

For example, he says, the rise of Amapiano in Rwanda has paved the way for South African artists and DJs to headline local concerts, a move that also helped them build ties with Rwandan artists, leading to major collaborations.

"The more world stars visit and perform in Rwanda, the more opportunities we get to showcase our sound to them. In this way, most local artistes have secured collabos with Afrobeats musicians from West Africa and it is slowly expanding to other places," he said.

Rwanda's music has gone beyond Africa, attracting artistes from the western world with the help of up-and-coming artists such as Kid From Kigali, who is introducing famous American rappers to the Rwandan rap scene.

Kid From Kigali has worked with Chief Wuk (Wukaduk), a rapper signed to Lil Durk's OTF, and is set to drop a new project with Detroit rapper Skilla Baby.

In his recent interview with The New Times, the young rapper said that Rwanda is becoming a destination for big artistes because of the empowering progress and self-development that the international world has noticed.

"As our country moves forward, our people are moving forward. The music is growing because the opportunities around the Rwandan music scene have taken another leap forward and I think the world knows that something special is happening in Rwanda," he told The New Times.

Rwanda's music industry has not only attracted artistes but also sophisticated investors who are pouring millions into the industry to make it a lucrative one.

Nigerian-born CJ Caleb is one of the investors who believed in Rwanda's music industry and created a record label that empowers young talents and helps them shine on the global stage.

He is the brains behind Infoatassi record label, a music house that manages Rlutta and Kabaka Kevin, some of the most promising artists in the industry today.

According to CJ Caleb, Rwanda has a booming creative industry which is making waves across the continent, one of the reasons that inspired him to invest in the country.

"Rwanda's entertainment sector is becoming a force to be reckoned with globally, and I think this is something that attracted me and many others that we share the same vision," Caled said.

And, for music analyst Miguel Manzi, Rwanda's capital is becoming an entertainment hub in the region, attracting regional and global artists and industry professionals for collaborations, performances and concerts.

"We are beginning to incorporate elements from our neighbours, such as Tanzania's bongo flava and Uganda's Afrobeat, while maintaining our own distinct identity. This has made our music more versatile and global artists are keen to tap into this emerging East African hub of creativity," says Manzi.