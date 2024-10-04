Egypt: Entlaq, Savannah Deal to Back Sudanese Migrant Entrepreneurs in Egypt

3 October 2024
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

  • Entlaq think tank and Savannah Innovation Labs partner to support Sudanese migrant and refugee entrepreneurs in Egypt, promoting socio-economic integration.
  • Objectives of the partnership include formalizing migrant-led businesses, providing entrepreneurial support, and advocating for migrant entrepreneurs' needs.
  • Program offers workshops, mentorship, and advisory services to equip entrepreneurs with skills and resources for success.

Egypt's Entlaq think tank and Sudan's Savannah Innovation Labs have signed a deal to support Sudanese migrant and refugee entrepreneurs in Egypt.

The partnership will provide training, business incubation, and advocacy to help these entrepreneurs transition into the formal economy, promoting socio-economic integration.

Key objectives include formalizing migrant-led businesses, offering entrepreneurial support, and advocating for policies that cater to migrant entrepreneurs' needs. The program will feature workshops, mentorship, and legal and financial advisory services to equip entrepreneurs with the skills and resources necessary to thrive.

The Entlaq-Savannah partnership highlights the growing focus on inclusive entrepreneurship in Egypt, aiming to empower Sudanese migrant entrepreneurs through targeted support. By formalizing businesses and offering strategic guidance, the initiative seeks to drive economic growth and social integration.

