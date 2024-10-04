South Africa: A $17m Seed Fund of Funds Launched to Back South African Ventures

3 October 2024
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • SA SME Fund, DSI, TIA, and E Squared Investments launch $17.3 million Seed Fund of Funds for South African tech startups.
  • Fund targets 50 tech startups emphasizing innovation and transformation for early-stage capital investments.
  • Aims to address the lack of seed capital in South Africa's venture capital ecosystem, supporting startup success and de-risking investments.

The SA SME Fund, in collaboration with the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), and impact investor E Squared Investments, has launched a $17.3 million "Seed Fund of Funds" to provide early-stage capital to South African tech startups.

The fund aims to invest in at least 50 technology-driven startups, focusing on innovation and transformation, and is expected to help de-risk investments in the sector. It is expected to help startups succeed.

The initiative addresses a key gap in South Africa's venture capital ecosystem, where later-stage funding has traditionally been more accessible than seed capital.

Key Takeaways

The launch of the "Seed Fund of Funds" marks a significant boost for South Africa's tech startup ecosystem, addressing the critical need for early-stage capital, and comes at a time when venture capital investors have retreated due to macro headwinds. By investing in innovation and supporting startups at a foundational level, the fund aims to develop a sustainable venture capital environment, fostering the growth of new industry leaders in South Africa's innovation economy.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.