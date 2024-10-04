South Africa: UN Report Finds 'Environmental Racism' Persists in South Africa's Hazardous Waste Management

2 October 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Kristin Engel

South Africa recognised the right to a healthy environment 25 years before the UN General Assembly, but outdated laws and a lack of enforcement mean environmental racism persists.

Listen to this article 12 min Listen to this article 12 min During a Human Rights Council session on 17 September 2024, UN Special Rapporteur Marcos Orellana noted that South Africa still grappled with the "crude legacy of pre-1994 environmental racism" and that this was being exacerbated by outdated laws and inadequate enforcement.

Orellana referred to systemic discrimination resulting in the disproportionate effect of environmental hazards on marginalised and low-income communities along racial lines - from pervasive air and water pollution to chemical pollution.

Orellana - the UN Special Rapporteur on the implications for human rights of the environmentally sound management and disposal of hazardous substances and wastes - noted the progressive nature of the South African Constitution on human rights.

He said the country's Constitution recognised the right to a healthy environment 25 years before the UN General Assembly recognised that right in 2022. Nevertheless, environmental racism, rooted in colonialism and apartheid policies, continues to resonate in South Africa today.

Orellana presented his report after visiting SA in 2023 and engaging with several government departments, civil society groups and local communities.

The report, published in July 2024, assessed the country's efforts to prevent and address the negative impacts...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.