Egypt: General Muhoozi, Egyptian Military Chief Hold Talks in Cairo

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and his Egyptian counterpart Lieutenant General Ahmed Fathy Ibrahim Khalifa, have held cordial talks in Cairo.

This happened in Tuesday as the Egyptian Chief welcomed Gen Kainerugaba at the Defence Headquarters in Cairo.

Upon his arrival, Gen Kainerugaba inspected a neatly assembled guard of honour, accompanied by the Egyptian army chief just before the playing of both the Ugandan and Egyptian national anthems.

Following the formalities, the Egyptian military chief led Gen Kainerugaba to a private meeting room, attended by senior Egyptian military officers.

According to the UPDF, the meeting focused on fostering bilateral relations.

"The cordial meeting focused on regional security issues of mutual interest, fostering cooperation between the two nations," the UPDF noted.

During the meeting, Gen Kainerugaba reflected on his time training in Egypt, where he completed his Company and Battalion Commander's courses.

The two military chiefs acknowledged the strong and historical relationship between their militaries and pledged to continue nurturing the relations.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of diplomatic gifts, symbolising friendship and strengthened ties.

Additionally, Gen Kainerugaba presented his host with the CDF plaque, President Museveni's autobiography, "Sowing the Mustard Seed"; a selection of Ugandan coffee; and a book showcasing Uganda's tourist attractions.