Uganda: Museveni Warns Opposition Against Frustrating Govt Programs

President Museveni has called upon opposition politicians to stop spreading negative messages and discouraging their supporters from embracing government programs.

According to Museveni, such groups are the reason many Ugandans are still languishing in poverty.

"Whether you are in opposition, it's dangerous to discourage your supporters from embracing government programs and participating in wealth creation. In the 1960s I was a member of the opposition in the Democratic Party, but I was already preaching wealth creation in the cattle corridor," he said.

The president who was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni and their two daughters; Mrs. Natasha Museveni Karugire and Mrs. Patience Rwabwogo, made the remarks on Thursday at Mwera village in Kakindu sub county, Mityana district.

He had gone to handover a fully furnished house and a car to a one Ms. Anna Maria Mukaluyinda Nakampi of Kijaguzo Parish, Semuto in Nakaseke District in appreciation for the support during the five-year liberation war that brought the National Resistance Army led by President Museveni into power.

Nakampi, a civilian, is among the civilians who participated closely with the armed freedom fighters during the struggle.

President Museveni informed the gathering that while at Kijaguzo Parish, they were given assistance in terms of housing, feeding, and doing reconnaissance for them and directing them to hidden routes, among others.

"I want to thank Sister Nakampi because she's the reason I have come here. She helped us in the war. She was not a soldier but together with Fr. Sseguya they allowed us to use their houses and they also looked after our girls, and some other people. I therefore thank Sister Nakampi," Museveni stated.

He also appealed to the people of Mityana to stop listening to those diverting them from embracing government programs that are aimed at chasing poverty out of their homes.

"We have sent you money from the national budget to assist you get out of poverty and there are people who have benefited. It is not my money earned from selling my cows. It's your money and those discouraging you should know that," Museveni explained, adding that every year,

the government sends shs100 million per parish and if used properly it might increase to shs.200 million.

He encouraged the people to stick to his wealth creation messages especially the four sectors (Commercial Agriculture,Industries/Manufacturing, ICT and Services) and the seven activities of wealth creation under the four acre-model.

The model encourages diversification, with one acre dedicated to coffee cultivation, another to fruit trees, the third to staple crops for household consumption, and the fourth to pasture for livestock.

He added that at the backyard, a farmer can rear poultry and piggery.

According to the president, these are among the ways through which jobs are created.

"When I come here, I want to raise a few points because sometimes you spend time with people who don't help you."

He encouraged people to differentiate between development (roads, electricity, schools and hospitals) which benefits all the citizens and wealth which benefits an individual or family.

"On that note when the NRM came to power, we started with Kampala- Mityana Road and that meant that it would benefit many of you. We also worked on the road from Kampala-Busunju-Kiboga to Hoima. And now I can see that electricity is also closer to you- all that is development. But also, you might be near a tarmac road but poor. Wealth and poverty is for you as a person. If you don't use the development in your area to bring about wealth creation activities and enough food in your home, you will remain poor."

He further called on residents to use the power given to them to elect leaders that will monitor programs that the government sends to them.

"That is in your hands to follow up through the leaders you elected. Here, you elected the opposition who rigged elections-I also know about that," he said.

On the issue of landlords chasing squatters from land, the president mentioned that the issue was sorted in the Constituent Assembly that nobody should ever evict a Kibanja person and it was also resolved that the ceiling should be fixed by the government.

"What landlords are doing (chasing bibanja holders) is illegal. I will discuss with the caucus of the NRM to resolve some issues but there should be nobody chasing people from the land. With the economy growing, we are going to put more money in the land fund," the president assured.

At the same function, President Museveni gave shs.10 million to Kakindu Catholic Parish and promised to send them 10 cows.

He also promised to send shs.20 million to each of the Ghetto structure and boda-boda SACCOs and shs.10 million to the women SACCO group in the district.

The NRM First National Vice Chairperson, Alhaji Moses Kigongo thanked the people of Mityana for supporting NRM since 1986.

He expressed gratitude to President Museveni for his powerful gesture of remembering his friends like Ms. Anna Maria Nakampi.

"I did not expect this. Ms. Nakampi was just a sister in the convent just praying for us. Thank you, Mr. President, for that good spirit. Our religious leaders preach to us to always have a good heart and I have seen it now. This is how we should all behave as Ugandans. There's no reason as to why we should spread hatred against each other," Alhaji Kigongo said.

The Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba highlighted some of the successful government programs in Mityana which include the Parish Development Model, indicating that the number of people joining the money economy have increased up to 73% in the district.

"This is the only government which is caring for the common person and supporting them in wealth creation. I have moved to other countries, but they only focus on social services and not empowering their people in wealth creation. We thank you for those programs," Minister Nabakooba said.

The NRM Vice Chairman for the Central Region, Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi also addressed the gathering while assuring President Museveni of continued support.

He also thanked the President for working together with Buganda Kingdom to spread the gospel about coffee in the region.

On the other hand, Ms. Anna Maria Nakampi expressed gratitude to President Museveni for constructing her a house where she's going to spend the rest of her life.

"I thank you for not forgetting your people. I will continue doing my work of praying for you like I have been doing since we met as I do my church work. Thank you very much. Who am I?" Sister Nakampi said while thanking Gen. Proscovia Nalweyiso for looking after her very well.

She encouraged young people to develop a good work ethic and engage in income generating activities.

"Let's learn to work. One who doesn't work becomes a problem not only to him/herself but also to the nation. I started working while still young and I'm still digging up to now. I grow coffee and get a lot of money. If you have not worked, where will you get the money from?" she stated.

The ceremony was also attended by among others; Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance, Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, the Minister of State for Luwero Triangle and Rwenzori Region, Alice Kaboyo, Minister of State for Lands, Hon. Sam Mayanja, Members of Parliament, former leaders and religious leaders.