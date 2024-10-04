Congo-Kinshasa: DRC - Over 300 Feared Dead in Lake Kivu Boat Accident

4 October 2024
The Independent (Kampala)
By The Independent & URN

Goma, DRC — Democratic Republic of Congo authorities have confirmed that 23 people have died after MV Merdi capsized into Lake Kivu in North Kivu province on Thursday.

The boat that was carrying over 300 people and cargo was heading to Kituku port near Goma city from Minova in South Kivu, according to locals. However on reaching a few meters from the port of Kituku the boat began to sink.

Locals, Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Cong (FARDC) soldiers and soldiers under Southern African Development Community (SADC) intervened and rescued a few but many sank with the boat. Locals attribute the accident to overloading of the boat.

On Thursday, Ekuka Lipopo, Vice Governor of North Kivu province released a statement confirming that 23 people have died. Lipopo says that the death toll could rise since the search is still ongoing.

Lipopo also says that about 40 people have been rescued by locals and the army.

Locals, mostly traders, use the port of Kituku to supply goods to Goma city. The area is however known for not having a system for monitoring traffic at the lake.

Since the occupation of the town of Shasha area by the March 23 rebels, many of the locals in Minova opted to pass through Lake Kivu to access Goma city. This is not the first time boat accidents have happened at Lake Kivu. In February 2024, a boat capsized near Bahimba and killed 64 people.

