Kenyans Demand Ruto's Resignation During Gachagua Impeachment Hearings

Nairobi — President William Ruto must go, too, that was the clarion push by a section of Kenyans who participated in Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment hearings on Friday.

The hearings taking place across all 290 constituencies elicited mixed views from Kenyans.

Some submitted that the motion has merit, whereas others held that the entire presidency must be sent packing.

"The President must go, too," said one resident at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, where the exercise is taking place.

Many attendees in the crowded auditorium expressed that Kenya's troubles are not solely the fault of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, but rather a result of the entire presidency, including President Ruto.

They argued that it would be hypocritical to remove Gachagua from his position while leaving the President untouched, as both were elected together.

"We elected them together and so they should both go home," said another Kenyan.

In Nyeri County, residents took to the streets lighting bonfires in protest.

Nyeri County, Gachagua's home region, has shown strong opposition to the bid for his removal.

Locals asserted that they would not be swayed to betray their own, labeling the push for Gachagua's ouster as a politically motivated and misguided effort.

The impeachment motion, introduced by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, accuses Gachagua of 10 violations, including constitutional breaches, corruption, and incitement.

Mutuse has secured 291 MPs' signatures, surpassing the required threshold of 117 to initiate the proceedings.