South Africa: President Ramaphosa Undertakes Working Visit to Lesotho

4 October 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is today on a Working Visit to the Kingdom of Lesotho at the invitation of His Majesty King Letsie III.

During Friday's visit, the President will participate in the Kingdom's 58th Independence Day and Bicentennial Celebrations.

The Bicentennial Celebration of the founding of the Basotho Nation by Morena Moshoeshoe I and Independence Day are being held at Setsoto Stadium in Maseru.

"President Ramaphosa will deliver remarks during the celebrations to commemorate the Basotho Nation's rich heritage, as well as the extraordinary achievements of Morena Moshoeshoe I and the indelible impact he had on the people of the Kingdom of Lesotho," the Presidency said in a statement.

The Republic of South Africa and the Kingdom of Lesotho enjoy strong and cordial bilateral relations and cooperation in a number of fields, including in the water sector.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, will serve as the Acting President of the Republic during the duration of the President's travel.

