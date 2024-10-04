Rwanda: Serge Kabanda - Amavubi Call-Up Is a Big Honour

4 October 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Gasogi United striker Serge Kabanda has expressed his pride for being named on the national football team squad that is preparing to face Benin on October 11 in the qualifiers of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"I know I have a responsibility to repay the faith the coach has put in me, and in my mind, there is no doubt that we can get a good result against Benin," he told Times Sport.

"I need to do my best because this is an important time not only for the country but my career as a player. The AFCON qualifiers are a big competition and it will be a real honour for me to represent my country," he added.

Rwanda has yet to qualify for the AFCON finals since 2004.

Amavubi currently sit third in Group D with two points from two games, having drawn 1-1 with Libya in Tripoli and 0-0 with Nigeria at Amahoro Stadium.

