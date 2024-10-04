Rwanda: Kury Reveals Reason for Choosing Amavubi

4 October 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Yverdon Sports FC winger Johan Marvin Kury says he chose to play for Rwanda instead of Switzerland on the international stage because of the passion he has for the country.

The new Amavubi boy stated that it was a decision he made from the heart.

"I chose to play for Rwanda because it is a decision made from the heart," he said.

"My mother is Rwandan. She told me I will get more opportunities with Amavubi and that is why I committed my international future to Amavubi," he added.

He indicated that he could have made his Amavubi debut earlier if not for a knee injury that side-lined him.

"The former coach (Carlos Ferrer) and the federation approached me two years ago. I got injured afterwards and could not come. It was the second time I got a knee injury so it took a lot of time," he noted.

Kury pointed out that he is adapting to life in Rwanda and learning many things from his teammates.

"I sought permission from my team to come early since it is my first national team call up," he said.

The forward could get some minutes when Rwanda face Benin at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on October 11.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.