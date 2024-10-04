Rwanda: Kury Reveals Reason for Choosing Amavubi

Yverdon Sports FC winger Johan Marvin Kury says he chose to play for Rwanda instead of Switzerland on the international stage because of the passion he has for the country.

The new Amavubi boy stated that it was a decision he made from the heart.

"I chose to play for Rwanda because it is a decision made from the heart," he said.

"My mother is Rwandan. She told me I will get more opportunities with Amavubi and that is why I committed my international future to Amavubi," he added.

He indicated that he could have made his Amavubi debut earlier if not for a knee injury that side-lined him.

"The former coach (Carlos Ferrer) and the federation approached me two years ago. I got injured afterwards and could not come. It was the second time I got a knee injury so it took a lot of time," he noted.

Kury pointed out that he is adapting to life in Rwanda and learning many things from his teammates.

"I sought permission from my team to come early since it is my first national team call up," he said.

The forward could get some minutes when Rwanda face Benin at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on October 11.