Rwanda: NCBA Trainees Graduate in 'Man Enough' Programme

Man Enough, a groundbreaking program aimed at empowering men to become advocates for gender equality has concluded successfully. The eight weeks intensive mentorship and training initiative has seen 14 participants graduate.

NCBA Bank, a pioneer in this initiative has solidified its position as a leader in promoting gender inclusivity within the corporate world.

Nicholas Musyoka, NCBA Bank Rwanda's Ag, Chief Executive Officer said that the bank's commitment to gender equality has set a powerful example for the corporate sector, demonstrating that a more inclusive and equitable workplace is not only possible but essential for long-term success.

The Man Enough programme, launched with the goal of challenging traditional gender roles and fostering a more equitable environment for all, has yielded remarkable results, according to participants and mentors.

Pastor Hassan Kibirango, who was the main speaker at the graduation event said that the notion of manhood is often misunderstood and misrepresented.

"Many men silently grapple with emotional struggles and societal pressures as they strive to improve themselves for their families, colleagues, and communities. Programs like Man Enough offer guidance, helping men navigate these challenges and redefine their purpose and emotional health," he said.

"Manhood is not a right. Being male is something you're born with, but becoming a man is a journey. It's not about the beard on your face or the tone of your voice, but the strength to manage your emotions and heal your brokenness."

Participants, drawn from various departments within the bank, underwent comprehensive training sessions that addressed topics such as unconscious bias, toxic masculinity, and the importance of respectful communication.

"We are thrilled with the outcome of the program, Man Enough has empowered male employees to become more aware of the systemic barriers faced by women and to take active steps to dismantle them. This is a significant milestone in our journey towards creating a more inclusive workplace," said Ivan Ingabire, Chairperson of MenTors, men in NCBA and Ag Head of Internal Audit at NCBA Bank.

"One of the key achievements of the initiative has been the development of a strong network of male allies within NCBA Bank Rwanda."

Participants have committed to use their influence to promote gender equality within the bank and beyond. This includes challenging harmful stereotypes, advocating for equal opportunities, and mentoring female colleagues.

"One key takeaway for me was the reminder that true strength is not about dominance or control, but rather, it is about being emotionally aware, spiritually grounded, and consistently growing in character," said Alex Shenderi Musumba, Global Markets Sales Dealer at NCBA.

"This journey of transformation is something that requires effort, vulnerability, and, most importantly, a community that holds us accountable as we are responsible for our actions as taught in the course," added Musumba.