Namibia: Diamond Miner, Namdeb Unites Stakeholders Against Gender Violence in Workshop

Namdeb recently hosted gender violence (GBV) Pathways to Care Workshop in Oranjemund, that brought together key stakeholders in the fight against GBV namely, the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication, and Social Welfare, the Ministry of Health and Social Services, and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security (Nampol GBV Protection Division).

Namdeb staff members from various departments like the hospital, Wellness, HR, and social performance were also in attendance, as well as the local schools, civil society organizations, private health clinics, the Rosh Pinah Town Management, and local business partners.

The workshop aimed to gain a deeper understanding of the nature and scale of GBV in the llKharas Region, particularly Oranjemund, and to identify and map existing services and gaps across the GBV support ecosystem for survivors, perpetrators, and bystanders. Additionally, it sought to develop a roadmap for interventions to strengthen the overall multi-sectoral referral pathway.

"We recognize that our employees, business partners, and their families are not just part of our workforce, but also part of the fabric of the Oranjemund community. As such, we have a profound responsibility to raise awareness and provide education on GBV, ensuring that everyone feels safe and supported," said Pauline Thomas, Namdeb Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainable Impact.

Thomas further highlighted the challenges of accessing healthcare and support services as a remote town, which often requires cases to be referred to Lüderitz, which can leave survivors feeling isolated and vulnerable, hence the need for coordinated efforts.

The workshop saw participants introduced to practical case studies tailored to Oranjemund, to explore various service gaps and opportunities for improvement, covering topics such as causes of GBV, the current state of GBV in the llKharas Region, barriers to GBV reporting, lack of data, limited resources and the importance of strengthening stakeholder collaboration, to name a few.

Workshop facilitator, founder, and Executive Director of Regain Trust, James Itana, guided the discussion. "Despite the overwhelming challenges of gender violence in our communities, every step toward awareness, collaboration, and action brings us closer to a society where safety and equality prevail. Together, we can dismantle the harmful norms and practices that perpetuate violence, creating pathways of care and hope for all," he concluded.

Itana has made significant contributions to Namibia's policy participating in the revision of the National Gender Policy (2010-2020), contributing to the development of the National Plan of Action on GBV, and playing a key role in establishing a National Coordination Mechanism on Gender.