Namibia: FAO and Japanese Embassy Visit Agriculture Projects in Ohangwena to Support Resilience

A delegation from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Embassy of Japan in Namibia, led by Ambassador Hisao Nishimaki, recently visited several agricultural project sites in the Ohangwena region.

These initiatives, supported by FAO with funding from the Government of Japan, focus on empowering emerging small-scale farmers in rural communities highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

The visit was part of the recently concluded FAO project titled Emergency Response to Mitigate Multiple Shocks and Enhance Resilient Livelihoods in Namibia, which received a total investment of USD 1.2 million from Japan.

Implemented across four regions--Ohangwena, Kavango West, Zambezi, and //Kharas--the project provided essential material and training support to small-scale farmers, improving food security and strengthening livelihoods in the face of droughts, economic shocks, and other climate-related challenges.

During the visit, Ambassador Nishimaki met with various beneficiaries, including Immanuel Shitwomunhu, a poultry farmer from Endola; Fillipus Haulofu, a pig farmer from Ondobe; and Shangelao Hauwanga, a youth horticulture farmer from Oshamono. Each of these farmers has benefited from FAO's support in developing their farming operations and securing sustainable livelihoods.

At the Onhanadi Poultry Farm in Endola Constituency, run by Immanuel Shitwomunhu, Ambassador Nishimaki witnessed firsthand the success of a small-scale operation that has grown from humble beginnings.

Starting with fewer than ten chickens, the farm now raises 1,000 chickens and supplies ready-to-slaughter birds, chicks, and table eggs.

Thanks to material and equipment support provided by FAO, the farm has expanded its capacity to meet high customer demand. The donation of layer cages and a chicken plucker machine has significantly improved the efficiency of the farm's operations.

"Before we had the chicken plucker machine, we had to manually pluck the feathers, which took a lot of time and effort. Plucking 500 birds took us more than 3-4 days, but now it only takes a few hours," said Shitwomunhu.

The delegation also visited Limbandungila Pig Farm in Ondobe village, owned by Reverend Fillipus Haulofu. With FAO's support, the project provided pig feed and shading material, improving conditions for the livestock.

Reverend Haulofu expressed his gratitude for the assistance while highlighting the continued need for additional feed for the pigs, which remains a challenge.

The final stop was 26-year-old Shangelao Hauwanga's horticulture project in Oshamono village. After dropping out of university due to financial challenges, Hauwanga ventured into farming to sustain herself and her family.

"My friends thought I was crazy when I first started the garden, but now they see that I am progressing well in life as I can earn an income from it. I hope to inspire others to work hard and not shy away from farming," said Hauwanga.

Supported by FAO, Hauwanga's project is part of a broader effort by FAO to train and empower local youth and unemployed individuals, turning them into farmers and helping them generate income through agricultural activities.

Speaking during the visit, Ambassador Nishimaki praised the farmers' efforts and FAO's commitment to building resilient livelihoods, stating, "I am very impressed with the dedication of these farmers to improve their lives despite the challenges they face. FAO's work to ensure no one is left behind is evident, especially given the diversity of beneficiaries and the remote areas they serve."

He further reaffirmed Japan's ongoing support, saying, "The Government of Japan remains committed to uplifting small-scale farmers in Namibia and helping the country achieve food security."

Gift Kamupingene, FAO National Project Coordinator, expressed gratitude to the Government of Japan for funding FAO's resilience-building efforts to empower farmers.

"We sincerely thank the Government of Japan for their unwavering support in enabling FAO to help vulnerable communities through these projects. In the face of growing climate challenges, particularly drought, FAO remains committed to building resilient livelihoods in Namibia."

Between 2022 and 2023, FAO implemented various climate resilience-building projects funded by Japan, amounting to US$ 1,426,907, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Water andm Land Reform.

Recently, FAO received an additional US$758,916 to upscale efforts in strengthening the capacity

of small-scale farmers in the Ohangwena, Kavango East, and Kavango West regions between March 2024 and March 2025.

These projects provide a model for climate-resilient agriculture and seek to improve the livelihoods of vulnerable rural communities.