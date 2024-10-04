Ethiopia: Redat Healthcare Offers Free Screenings for EPA Staff

ADDIS ABABA — Redat Healthcare has launched a program offering free health screenings and consultation services to Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) staffers. The initiative aims to detect and treat both communicable and non-communicable diseases at an early stage.

During the event, Redat Healthcare CEO Misgana Solomon emphasized the organization's commitment to early disease detection and preventing unnecessary health complications. "Our program provides free screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, breast cancer, and cholesterol levels among EPA staff. This initiative aligns with our mission to promote early disease detection and prevent avoidable health issues," she stated.

EPA Multidisciplinary Affairs Department Head Birhane Solomon highlighted the importance of these screenings for employee well-being. "Annual screenings and check-ups are critical for preventing health crises. We are grateful to Redat Healthcare for offering this valuable service, which plays a vital role in early detection and treatment, benefiting both our staff and the broader community," she said.

EPA employee Fantanesh Kinde added, "We have never had a regular practice of conducting health screenings to identify issues before they worsen, which often results in expensive treatments. We usually seek medical care only when problems become severe, making them harder to treat."

MogesTesfa, also from EPA, commended Redat Healthcare's initiative, stating, "These screenings are crucial for understanding our health status and taking necessary action in a timely manner. Regular check-ups are essential for preventing both communicable and non-communicable diseases and for maintaining overall well-being." He also noted that, despite efforts to curb non-communicable diseases in Ethiopia, their prevalence continues to rise due to a lack of awareness and early intervention.

Limited access to regular health screenings has worsened medical challenges, especially in workplaces where employees prioritize work over health. To address this, Redat Healthcare has launched a community-driven initiative promoting early disease detection and prevention.