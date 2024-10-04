Ethiopia: Promising Strides in Spurring Livestock Market, Fertilizer Supply

As the government is subsidizing soil fertilizer, which is one of the most important inputs for increasing production and productivity, the desired goal is being achieved despite some pitfalls. As a matter of fact, the budget allocated for this has been growing year by year, and the amount of fertilizer provided has also been increasing.

Notwithstanding the fact that the government is committed to increasing the production and productivity of the sector by allocating the budget needed for soil fertilization, the process of purchasing and providing fertilizer to farmers have been coming across some logjams that need urgent needs.

In fact, the delinquent and long-standing roadblocks in the agricultural sector have been drawing to a halt. In actual fact, this result has been attained after passing through multifarious twists and turns. With the change in the procurement system implemented now, it has been possible to purchase and deliver fertilizer at an affordable price.

For the sake of truth, the actual effectuation of the National Livestock Market Information System in Ethiopia has been playing an extremely important role in assisting concerned bodies getting themselves involved in the sector. In the present circumstances, the federal government of Ethiopia has been working to support the livestock sector of the country with a focus on taking the area to new frontiers.

The Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) has announced plans to construct 18 livestock collection centers across nine pastoralist and semi-pastoralist clusters, aiming to enhance Ethiopia's livestock market.

Program Manager for the De-Risking, Inclusion, and Value Enhancement of Pastoral Economies in the Horn of Africa Project (DRIVE) Jemal Aliye recently told The Ethiopian Herald that the centers will be built in key livestock areas, with three clusters in Oromia, three in Somali, one in Afar, and two in the South Ethiopia and South West Ethiopia states. Each cluster will have two collection ranches in areas with strong livestock resources.

The construction of these ranches will strengthen pastoralist cooperatives and improve market access. This fiscal year, bids for the construction of 10 collection ranches have already been announced. The centers will feature facilities such as watering, feeding, and resting areas for livestock.

To address health-related challenges, the government and its partners are installing international-standard laboratories and training experts to meet global market requirements. He noted that a three million USD shipment of laboratory materials is expected, and the MoA is finalizing plans to assess and improve existing livestock laboratories.

Ethiopia's five livestock quarantine centers are crucial to the sector, but a feasibility study suggests that additional quarantine centers and ports are needed. With these initiatives, the country's livestock market is set for significant growth in the near future.

The livestock population includes over 71 million cattle, 43 million sheep, 54 million goats, 57 million poultry/chickens, 13.33 million equines, and 7 million bee colonies.

It is interesting to note that as opposed to its potential, Ethiopia's livestock export is irrelevant and lower than the average medications is unpleasantly impacting the effectiveness and superiority of livestock products in the long run pouring cold water on the revenue generated from the sector.

In order to achieve the pursued objective serious measures should be taken with the objective of making certain the quality and safety of drugs used in animal husbandry to protect both animal welfare and consumer health.

Ethiopian Embassy in Beijing hosted in the recent past Ethiopian Livestock Value Chains Experience Sharing and Business Dialogue Forum, as learnt from local media. The forum aimed to bolster bilateral cooperation and investment in Ethiopia's thriving livestock sector, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Beijing.

Ambassador Tefera Deribew in his keynote speech highlighted the sector's important role in Ethiopia's national economy and its vast potential for growth. He emphasized the government's strategic initiatives to modernize the livestock value chain, enhance productivity, and ensure sustainability.

Senior Advisor, Office of the State Minister for Livestock and Fisheries in the Resources Development Sector of the Ministry of Agriculture, Alemayehu Mekonnen provided a detailed narration of these initiatives.

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Representative of the Regional Office in China, Kargbo Stephen also shared his experiences during his time in Ethiopia and China.

In conclusion, Ambassador Tefera invited and encouraged Chinese livestock-product importers to consider Ethiopia for quality organic livestock-products. He also urged Chinese Investors to invest in Ethiopia, exploit the huge market access in and around Ethiopia for livestock products, and utilize the incentives available for Investors.

It is crystal clear that the government of Ethiopia has been putting forth efforts to sufficiently tap the potential of livestock possessions for the gross national product by supporting the country earn noteworthy amount of foreign currencies from the sector.

Ethiopia has encouraging investment potential to progress the livestock sector of the country on the grounds that the lives of millions of people count on livestock farming.

The export earnings from the livestock export trade have not been adequate considering the existing livestock potential of the country, which is the biggest in Africa and among the greatest potential livestock possessions in the world.

In order to enable the sector to play its role in consolidating the country's foreign economic activity, the nation has been implementing a livestock strategy with the intention of increasing productivity in a number of respects.

To this point, the government of Ethiopia has been exerting efforts to adequately tap the potential of livestock resources for the national economy considering the fact that livestock sector contribution is vital for the success of the country's home grown development plan.

It should be underlined that as compared to other African countries, Ethiopia has a huge beef cattle population. The beef cattle production sector paves the way for the livelihoods of pastoral farmers in Ethiopia.

Speaking at a media briefing recently, the De-Risking, Inclusion, and Value Enhancement of Pastoral Economies in the Horn of Africa Project (DRIVE), Program Manager Jemal Aliye highlighted that 90% of Ethiopia's livestock export earnings come from pastoralist and semi-pastoralist regions. These areas are critical to the country's economy but are increasingly vulnerable to recurring droughts and other challenges.

Jemal called on pastoralists to take advantage of the insurance, which provides financial support during times of scarcity by covering the cost of feed, medicine, and other necessities for livestock, including cattle, goats, sheep, and camels.

Ethiopia has 187 pastoralist and semi-pastoralist districts, with livestock insurance currently available in 70 districts identified as drought-prone. Over the past 12 years, 20,000 livestock insurance policies have been purchased, though Jemal noted the average annual uptake has been only 500 to 600 policies.

As the livestock sector plays a significant role in garnering investors from various parts of the country, overseas investors from various parts of the world should get themselves involved in this area shorn of batting an eye almost immediately.

By the same token, pertinent bodies should bend over backwards to smooth the path of livestock sector in every corner of the country.

Taking the positive moves unfolding in the livestock sector into account, everyone should work in coordination for bridging potential gaps. More to the point, as illegal cross-border cattle trade is being witnessed in the Horn of Africa, the move has kept on posing a threat to country's income. Unless nations in the region spare no effort to tackle the challenges in unison, the situation will keep on going from the frying pan into the fire.

In point of fact, the federal government should endeavor to modernize the export structure ticking all the boxes required to take the sector to the next level and enable investors to join the legal working system. Reasoning from this fact, illegal traders through the passage of time will get back to the right track.

As it is possible to make the future rosy for the livestock sector, stakeholders should contribute their share breathing new life into the national and regional economic progress.

Ethiopia launched its first livestock export to Djibouti by rail, the CEO of Ethio-Djibouti Railways, Takele Uma disclosed, according to information obtained from ENA.

"Today, we are launching our first livestock export from Adama to Djibouti by rail. This approach will maximize the use of our open wagons, which were previously used only for imports," Takele pointed out

According to him, the beginning of railways transport will also boost export meat quality by minimizing transport stress on animals, showcasing Ethiopia's commitment to efficient and sustainable trade.

The move demonstrates Ethiopia's dedication to enhancing capital flows across borders, Takele added.