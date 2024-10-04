Angola Debut With Victory in Taekwando World Championship

4 October 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luena — Angolan Dolmilde Fernando, a Bravos do Maqui athlete who represents the Angolan national team, made his debut with victory this Friday after beating the Swiss Kweng Yleo, in the junior world cup, running from 1 to 6 this month, in Chuncheon, South Korea.

The athlete Domilde Fernando, also known as Chung, eliminated a Swiss and a Dominican, in historic fights and was much praised for his effectiveness in dominating the fights from beginning to end.

The two qualifiers are for the -48 kg category, which were held at 2 am, Angola time, 10 am in South Korea.

Still for Friday, Angla return to the scene with Cricia Matos, in the women's category, in the -52 kg category.

The Angolan delegation is made up of four members, namely two athletes from Bravos do Maquis, Domilde Fernando, from the -45 kg category and Cricia Matos from -52 kg.

The natioal team is completed by the national coach, Estanislau Mateus "Mestre Tani", and the chairman of the Angolan Modality Federation, Salomão Lumbo "Mestre Flash", who heads the delegation.

YD/MRA/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.