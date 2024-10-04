Angola Debut With Victory in Taekwando World Championship

Luena — Angolan Dolmilde Fernando, a Bravos do Maqui athlete who represents the Angolan national team, made his debut with victory this Friday after beating the Swiss Kweng Yleo, in the junior world cup, running from 1 to 6 this month, in Chuncheon, South Korea.

The athlete Domilde Fernando, also known as Chung, eliminated a Swiss and a Dominican, in historic fights and was much praised for his effectiveness in dominating the fights from beginning to end.

The two qualifiers are for the -48 kg category, which were held at 2 am, Angola time, 10 am in South Korea.

Still for Friday, Angla return to the scene with Cricia Matos, in the women's category, in the -52 kg category.

The Angolan delegation is made up of four members, namely two athletes from Bravos do Maquis, Domilde Fernando, from the -45 kg category and Cricia Matos from -52 kg.

The natioal team is completed by the national coach, Estanislau Mateus "Mestre Tani", and the chairman of the Angolan Modality Federation, Salomão Lumbo "Mestre Flash", who heads the delegation.

YD/MRA/jmc