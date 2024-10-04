Rwanda Reassures Tourists, Investors On Marburg Safety Measures

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and the Ministry of Health have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of tourists and investors in the country following the confirmation of the Marburg virus on September 27.

In a statement shared on Thursday, October 3, on RDB's X platform, they emphasised that Rwanda remains open for business and outlined measures to protect Rwandans and visitors.

The statement reassured the public that tourism in Rwanda remains safe, with the health and well-being of visitors a top priority.

"Visitors can travel with confidence, knowing that all necessary actions are being taken to prevent the spread of Marburg," it said.

ALSO READ: Rwanda 'expecting' antiviral drug for Marburg virus

The statement also noted that, since Marburg is neither airborne nor spread by asymptomatic individuals, travel restrictions are unlikely. The guidelines noted that operators, hotels, and service providers are following strict hygiene protocols, including temperature checks, regular handwashing, the availability of sanitising stations, and enhanced cleanliness practices.

Rwanda continues to host events safely, with organisers prioritising the health and safety of attendees. Event organisers are encouraged to implement additional hygiene measures, such as temperature checks, handwashing facilities, and minimising close contact between participants.

ALSO READ: Marburg virus: Vaccine development underway

"This balanced, evidence-based approach allows events to continue while ensuring the safety of all participants and staff," the statement added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For investors, Rwanda's proactive public health measures carefully balance public safety and economic stability.

"This ensures that Rwanda remains open for investors. Rwanda's effective, evidence-based response to public health challenges demonstrates why the country is a reliable choice for investors," it stated.

Additionally, businesses are encouraged to continue operating as usual. "However, businesses are requested to follow the Ministry of Health's enhanced hygiene guidelines, such as conducting temperature checks and providing handwashing or sanitising stations at building entrances."

"These measures are essential for keeping businesses running smoothly while safeguarding the health of staff and customers," the statement added.