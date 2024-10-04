Kenya: U.S. Ambassador Whitman, IG Kanja Discuss Enhanced U.S.-Kenya Law Enforcement Cooperation

4 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — United States Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, met with Kenya's Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, on Friday to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in law enforcement.

The discussions, held at IG Kanja's office in Jogoo House, also focused on capacity building and the training of Kenyan police officers.

The National Police Service (NPS) said in a statement that Ambassador Whitman commended the NPS for their critical role in safeguarding the US Embassy in Nairobi.

She also praised Kenya's leading role in the ongoing Multi-National Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti.

"Ambassador Meg appreciated NPS Officers for playing a critical role in providing security to US Embassy and for heeding the call to lead the MSS Mission in Haiti," NPS said.

IG Kanja, in turn, thanked the US government for its continued support in combating transnational organized crime, including terrorism, drug trafficking, and addressing border security challenges.

He reaffirmed the NPS's commitment to collaborating with US law enforcement agencies on critical security issues.

Ambassador Whitman was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Embassy's Legal Attaché Jacob Williams, Senior Regional Security Officer Corynn Stratton, Political Counselor Tim Trende, and Maureen Mimnaugh, Director of the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

In attendance from the Kenyan side were NPS Director of Human Capital Development, Rosemary Kuraru, Principal Assistant to the IG, Mathew Kutoh, and NPS Spokesperson, Resila Onyango.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.