Kenya: U.S. Ambassador Whitman, IG Kanja Discuss Enhanced U.S.-Kenya Law Enforcement Cooperation

Nairobi — United States Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, met with Kenya's Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, on Friday to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in law enforcement.

The discussions, held at IG Kanja's office in Jogoo House, also focused on capacity building and the training of Kenyan police officers.

The National Police Service (NPS) said in a statement that Ambassador Whitman commended the NPS for their critical role in safeguarding the US Embassy in Nairobi.

She also praised Kenya's leading role in the ongoing Multi-National Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti.

"Ambassador Meg appreciated NPS Officers for playing a critical role in providing security to US Embassy and for heeding the call to lead the MSS Mission in Haiti," NPS said.

IG Kanja, in turn, thanked the US government for its continued support in combating transnational organized crime, including terrorism, drug trafficking, and addressing border security challenges.

He reaffirmed the NPS's commitment to collaborating with US law enforcement agencies on critical security issues.

Ambassador Whitman was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Embassy's Legal Attaché Jacob Williams, Senior Regional Security Officer Corynn Stratton, Political Counselor Tim Trende, and Maureen Mimnaugh, Director of the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

In attendance from the Kenyan side were NPS Director of Human Capital Development, Rosemary Kuraru, Principal Assistant to the IG, Mathew Kutoh, and NPS Spokesperson, Resila Onyango.