Somalia: Somali Foreign Minister Delivers Keynote Speech At UN Security Council

New York — In his address to the UNSC, Somalia's Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, delivered a comprehensive speech outlining the country's political progress, security challenges, and concerns about regional stability, particularly regarding Ethiopia's actions.

Political Progress

The Minister highlighted Somalia's commitment to inclusive governance, citing the commencement of the National Consultative Council (NCC) meeting under President Hasan Sheikh Mohamud's leadership. Preparations are underway for agreements on the electoral process and constitutional amendments. The government has approved draft bills for establishing an Independent National Electoral Boundaries Commission and endorsed Elections and Political Parties bills, demonstrating progress towards a "one person, one vote" electoral system.

Security Developments

Somalia is actively engaged in consultations with the African Union and United Nations regarding post-ATMIS (African Union Transition Mission in Somalia) security arrangements for 2025. The Minister welcomed the establishment of a new peacekeeping mission and called for sustainable funding as per Resolution 2719 of 2023. Somali forces are conducting successful offensive operations against Al-Shabaab, liberating numerous areas and focusing on extending local governance to stabilize these regions.

Concerns Over Ethiopia's Actions

In a strongly-worded segment, the Minister accused Ethiopia of attempting to annex Somali territory under the guise of counterterrorism efforts. He stated, "The claim that Ethiopia is in Somalia to fight terrorism is a veil for their true intentions of occupation and annexation of Somali territory." The Minister also reported the interception of three large illegal weapons shipments from Ethiopia, violating UN Resolution 2713 of 2024 and potentially fueling conflicts in the region.

Regional Stability

The speech addressed broader regional issues, particularly the ongoing instability in Ethiopia following the Tigray conflict. The Minister expressed concern about refugee flows and cross-border violence, calling for dialogue and offering Somalia's support in conflict resolution efforts.

UN Mission Transition

As the current UN mission in Somalia (UNSOM) nears its conclusion, the Minister expressed appreciation for the UN's thirteen-year collaboration and looked forward to working on a new two-year mission focused on gradual transition to the UN Country Team.

This address to the UNSC underscores Somalia's progress in governance and security while highlighting significant challenges in regional stability and inter-state relations in the Horn of Africa.