Africa: The African Union Peace and Security Council Concludes Field Mission to Cairo and Port Sudan, 1 to 4 October 2024

The Delegation of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), comprising the representatives of the fifteen (15) PSC Members, namely, Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Uganda, undertook a field mission to Cairo, Egypt and Port Sudan, Sudan from 01 to 04 October 2024.

Led by H.E. Ambassador Mohamed Omar Gad, the Permanent Representative of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for the month of October 2024, the Delegation was accompanied by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye.

In Cairo, the PSC engaged with H.E. Ahmed Abou El Gheit, the Secretary General of the League of Arab States. The PSC and the Secretary-General expressed mutual commitment to enhancing coordination and cooperation on peace and security and agreed to hold regular consultations to forge common messages on areas of mutual interests.

In addition, the PSC was granted audience by H.E. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptians Abroad of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and exchanged pertinent views on regional, continental and global peace and security developments. The Minister underscored the critical role of the Arab Republic of Egypt in post-conflict reconstruction and development (PCRD) in Africa, which the PSC conveyed appreciation to the Government of Egypt for hosting the AU PCRD Center.

Furthermore, the PSC held its 1234th meeting on the Peace, Security, and Development Nexus in Africa: Bridging Gaps Between Policy and Practice, in Cairo. In particular, the PSC noted with serious concern the exponential growth of violent conflict and complex crisis situations threatening peace, security and stability in Africa. It reiterated the imperative to redouble PCRD, stabilization, transition and peacebuilding efforts, to prevent relapses and adopt renewed and integrated approaches to effectively address emerging threats, in the pursuit of the AU flagship project 'Silencing the Gun' and the Agenda 2063.

On 3 October 2024, the PSC undertook a solidarity field mission to Port Sudan in the Republic of Sudan to engage with the transitional leadership of Sudan and key Sudanese stakeholders on successfully ending the current devastating conflict. The PSC was received by Lt. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council. The PSC renewed the call for an immediate ceasefire and reiterated the AU's commitment to intensify the close collaboration with all Sudanese stakeholders towards achieving comprehensive ceasefire and resumption of the political transition. The PSC highlighted the upcoming meeting of the PSC Presidential Ad hoc Committee on Sudan scheduled for October 2024 in Entebbe, Uganda.

Equally of significance is the PSC direct consultation with Suliman Arcua Minnawi (Minni Minawi), Governor of Darfur, on the overall situation in Sudan, particularly in Darfur. The PSC also had fruitful engagements with the Attorney General; a Member of the Sovereignty Council in charge of humanitarian issues and a cross-section of political party and religious leaders, as well as representatives of the civil society.

Overall, the PSC field mission was undertaken as an expression of the AU's solidarity with the people of Sudan. It also reaffirms the AU's continued dedication to support Sudan to end the war and ensure a successful transition.

