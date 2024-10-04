Somalia's President Accuses Ethiopia of 'Deliberately Releasing Water' to Cause Flooding, Threatens to 'Scratch Grievances' of Ethnic Somalis in Ethiopia

4 October 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has accused Ethiopia of "deliberately releasing water from reservoirs at dams upstream" to cause flooding in Somalia, escalating tensions between the two Horn of Africa nations.

In an interview with The Economist on September 30 in Mogadishu, President Mohamud presented photographs of flooded areas in Somalia, attributing the flooding to Ethiopia's alleged actions.

The Somali president also alleged that Ethiopia is "funnelling arms to clan-based Somali militias" near their shared border. He expressed concern that these weapons could "fall into the hands of al-Shabab," the jihadist group active in Somalia.

Mohamud further accused Ethiopia of "mobilising clan leaders and opposition politicians in Somalia" against the potential deployment of Egyptian troops. He suggested that if pushed, Somalia could "scratch the grievances" of ethnic Somalis living in Ethiopia.

The accusation adds to the complex relationship between Somalia and Ethiopia, which has been strained since January when Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland, a region Somalia considers part of its territory.

Complicating the situation further, Egypt recently sent its second military aid shipment to Somalia, including heavy artillery and armored vehicles. This delivery, part of a defense pact signed between Egypt and Somalia in August 2024, has raised concerns in Ethiopia and Somaliland.

