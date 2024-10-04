Mauritius: Inauguration of the New Grove Area Health Centre

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, proceeded, yesterday afternoon, with the inauguration of an Area Health Centre in New Grove, a project funded by the Government of India, to the tune of some Rs 110 million.

The event was graced by the Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Mahen Kumar Seeruttun; the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint; the Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Ms Naveena Ramyad; the Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS), Ms Teenah Jutton; the High Commissioner of the Republic of India, Mrs K. Nandini Singla; the Representative of World Health Organization in Mauritius, Dr Anne Marie Ancia; and other personalities.

The New Grove Area Health Centre, spanning approximately 3,300 square metres, is set to serve around 19,000 residents from the neighbouring villages. The facility aims to provide a range of essential health services to ensure comprehensive care for the community, including clinics for non-communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension, as well as dental care, family planning, and cancer screening.

Additionally, the centre will offer antenatal and postnatal care for pregnant women, a Well Baby clinic for newborns and infants, and vaccinations for both newborns and the elderly. Community-based rehabilitation services will also be provided, along with designated days for blood collection on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday mornings. It will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Sundays.

In his speech, Dr Jagutpal underscored the critical importance of having a healthy population that is well-informed about its health before diseases develop, particularly in light of Mauritius's ageing demographic. The Health Minister emphasised that regular check-ups and screenings are essential for preventing illness, thus highlighting the role of the new health centre in supporting this initiative.

Moreover, Mr Jagutpal urged residents to fully utilise the centre's services and prioritise their well-being. In the same vein, he expressed gratitude to the Government of India for its ongoing support in modernising and enhancing the health sector in Mauritius, which has significantly contributed to recent advancements in healthcare.

For his part, Minister Seeruttun seized the opportunity to announce that Mauritius and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland have established a formal agreement regarding the sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago, marking a significant chapter in the nation's history 56 years after independence. He underlined that the UK's acknowledgment of Mauritius's sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia, represents a substantial success for the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Health International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On another note, Minister Seeruttun thanked Minister Jagutpal for his ongoing support in improving the health of the population by providing essential facilities and amenities. Government encourages the entire population to engage in physical activities, which is why significant infrastructural development is being undertaken in the field of sports, he added.

Other speakers, including Minister Ramyad and PPS Jutton, discussed the implementation of various Governmental projects in Mauritius' health sector, made possible with the support of the Government of India. As an example, they highlighted the upcoming establishment of a new Renal Transplant Unit at the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital, specifically designed for individuals with kidney problems.

Additionally, Minister Ramyad and PPS Jutton noted that Government is rolling out various social and economic measures to ensure the welfare of the population. Ms Ramyad particularly observed that previously, many diseases could not be treated locally; however, with substantial investments in the health sector, Mauritius now boasts a resilient healthcare system capable of addressing these challenges.

As for Mrs Singla, she spoke about the close and long-standing relationship between India and Mauritius, stating that these two countries represent a brotherhood where India is always ready to support Mauritius in its development. She also outlined various projects in which India intends to support Mauritius, highlighting that the relationship between the two countries will grow stronger.