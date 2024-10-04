Angola Head of State Congratulates German Counterpart

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, congratulated, on Thursday, the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on the 34th anniversary of German Unity Day, which is celebrated October 3rd.

On a note to which ANGOP had access, President João Lourenço highlights on this date "of great significance" for Germany, the transformative role that this nation has played at the level of Europe and the world, which has contributed to the development and stability of the European continent over the last eight decades.

"I am convinced that your country will know how to use all the experience it has accumulated over the course of your centuries-old history, to project the construction of factors that contribute to the peace and prosperity of all of Europe", writes the statesman.

He took the opportunity to sstate that Angola remains firm in its conviction that cooperation between our countries will result in significant mutual benefits for the respective peoples and nations.

"I would like to address, Your Excellency, my wishes for personal well-being, good health and prosperity for the people of the Federal Republic of Germany", he concludes.

On October 3, 1990, the German Democratic Republic (GDR) officially joined the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG), thus formalizing Reunification. Since then, the German people have celebrated German Unity Day as their national holiday.

Angola and Germany established diplomatic link in 1979.

The two countries have projects that focus on the areas of infrastructure construction for the production of electricity, the pharmaceutical industry and the field of Hospital Construction and Management.

In 2011 they created the Bilateral Commission, within the scope of the "Common Declaration of Intent". It is a platform for the exchange of general opinions on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest, responsible for evaluating the development of cooperation.

