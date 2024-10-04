Uganda's army chief has given the US Ambassador a three-day ultimatum to "apologise to Mzee personally" or leave the country.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the chief of defence forces, accused Ambassador William Popp of underming his father President Museveni and the country.

In a series of posts on X, former known as Twitter, Gen Muhoozi said Mr Popp was engaged in "undiplomatic behaviour in our country".

"We will demand he leaves Uganda," said Gen Muhoozi, who gave Mr Popp until 9am on Monday.

He did not explicitly explain what the behaviour is.

In the post, Muhoozi said Uganda has no problem with the US, a country "we love and admire" but that "lately we have a lot of evidence that they have been working against the NRM government".

The National Resistance Movement is the political organisation founded by Gen Muhoozi's father Museveni, who has been in power since 1986.

If this current US Ambassador does not apologize to Mzee personally by Monday morning (9.00am) for his undiplomatic behaviour in our country we will demand he leaves Uganda. We have no problem with the USA, as I have said many times it is a country we love and admire. But lately...-- Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 4, 2024

Mr Museveni, who came to power following a protracted military struggle, has been endorsed by the NRM party for a seventh term in office.

The elections take place in 2026 and Muhoozi's reference to the party suggests that his anger stems from something involving the elections.

Gen Muhoozi had for years openly indicated his intention to succeed his father and had declared "in the name of Jesus" that he would be on the ballot come 2026.

However, last month, he announced he would not be stepping up for the election and instead endorsed his 80-year-old father before warning that only the military can rule Uganda.

It remains unclear what the US has done at a time Uganda is gearing up for the 2026 elections in which the aging Museveni looks to face his strongest challenge yet.

Friday's post giving the US government an ultimatum is a rejoinder to one in which the First Son warned that Uganda was on the verge of a serious confrontation with Amb Popp due to what he perceives as ongoing disrespect towards the President and a disregard for Uganda's constitution.

"Fellow Ugandans, it is my solemn duty to announce to you all that we as a nation are about to have a serious confrontation with the current US Ambassador to our country," Muhoozi posted.

"For disrespecting our beloved and celebrated President and for undermining the constitution of Uganda.

In a subsequent post, the First Son clarified that his grievances with the ambassador are not personal but stem from foreign interference in Uganda's affairs.

"This is not just about General MK; it involves President Museveni, the government, and the people of Uganda. This is a national issue, and you will see that no foreign nation will ever dominate Uganda again!" the defence chief stated.

Muhoozi's remarks follow the US's ongoing sanctions against Ugandan officials for "human rights violations".

Recently, the US Department of State designated four members of the Uganda Police Force for their alleged involvement in severe human rights abuses, including torture.

The group of officers included Bob Kagarura, the former Wamala Regional Police Commander; Alex Mwine, the previous District Police Commander for Mitanya District; Elly Womanya, a former Senior Commissioner and Deputy Director of the Uganda Police Force's Criminal Investigations Division; and Hamdani Twesigye, the former Deputy Inspector of Police assigned to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Popp took on this role in September of last year, succeeding Natalie Brown, who had completed her term just a month earlier.

However, within a year of his appointment, a significant number of high-ranking government officials have faced sanctions from the U.S.

This year, sanctions were imposed on Speaker Anita Among, her husband and Fufa president Magogo, former Ministers for Karamoja Affairs Mary Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu, as well as Minister Amos Lugoloobi, and their spouses.

The sanctions are believed to have strained relations between Uganda and the US, potentially reflecting General Muhoozi's dissatisfaction with the ambassador.

However, the scale of Gen Muhoozi's warning will have raise the tensions. While he has been known for erratic posts on social media, the strong stance against the US might be too loud for its own good.

The US Embassy in Kampala has not responded to Gen Muhoozi's declaration.