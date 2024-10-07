Congo-Kinshasa: Africa CDC Congratulates Democratic Republic of the Congo On Launching Mpox Vaccination Campaign

press release

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) congratulates the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on the successful launch of its Mpox vaccination campaign in two high-priority provinces. This marks a critical milestone in the ongoing efforts to control the Mpox outbreak and safeguard vulnerable populations across the country.

In collaboration with the DRC's Ministry of Public Health and Prevention, Africa CDC, along with its global partners, including European Union / HERA, United States Government, World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, Gavi, and the World Food Programme (WFP) is supporting the vaccination of key at-risk groups in Equateur and North Kivu provinces. The campaign will soon expand to additional provinces to ensure more comprehensive coverage.

The arrival of 265,000 doses of the MVA-BN Mpox vaccines, generously donated by the European Union and facilitated by Africa CDC in collaboration with Bavarian Nordic, the Government of the United States, and Gavi, is a significant step toward improving the country's capacity to manage the outbreak. Africa CDC applauds this collaboration, which underscores the collective global commitment to tackling Mpox in Africa.

"Africa CDC commends the DRC's swift action in launching the vaccination campaign, which showcases the strength of its public health leadership. By prioritizing vulnerable populations, including frontline health workers and those most at risk, the country is taking critical steps to contain the outbreak. Africa CDC remains committed to working closely with the DRC to ensure vaccines reach those who need them the most, while also working to strengthen health systems to prevent future outbreaks. Our top priority is to secure safe and effective vaccines for children in the next phase of vaccination," said Africa CDC Director General, H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya.

Mpox continues to pose a serious threat, particularly to vulnerable groups such as children, individuals with compromised immune systems, and those living in areas with limited healthcare access. The Continental Incident Management Support Team (IMST) has been actively engaged in supporting the DRC's response efforts by providing technical expertise, coordinating vaccine deployment, and offering logistical assistance to ensure effective distribution across affected regions.

Africa CDC also recognizes the crucial role of infection prevention and control measures, community engagement, and public awareness campaigns in curbing the spread of Mpox. These efforts, alongside vaccination, are essential in protecting populations and minimizing the impact of the outbreak.

As part of its commitment to the fight against Mpox, Africa CDC will continue to support DRC and all 16 other affected countries' response through technical assistance, capacity-building, and coordination with international partners. The vaccination campaign serves as a critical tool in safeguarding public health, and Africa CDC looks forward to further collaborative efforts to protect communities and strengthen Africa's resilience against future public health threats.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is a continental autonomous public health agency of the African Union that supports member states in efforts to strengthen health systems and improve surveillance, emergency response, and prevention and control of diseases.

