Ethiopian Suspends Beirut, Tel Aviv Flights Over Regional Tensions

7 October 2024
Business Day Africa (Nairobi)
By Bda Writer

Ethiopian Airlines has halted flights to Beirut indefinitely amid escalating tensions in the region. The suspension, effective immediately, extends to flights bound for Tel Aviv, with services paused until at least October 7, 2024.

In a Friday evening statement, the airline underscored its commitment to passenger safety, citing regional instability and guidance from authorities as key factors behind the decision.

The carrier assured passengers that it is closely monitoring the situation, maintaining regular communication with relevant bodies to ensure informed actions are taken.

Travelers affected by the cancellations are eligible for full refunds, available through travel agents or by contacting the airline directly, Ethiopian Airlines said in its notice.

The airline acknowledged the inconvenience caused but stressed that safety remains its top priority.

The situation in the region has deteriorated in recent days, with Israel ramping up airstrikes on Beirut, targeting Hezbollah, and launching a limited ground incursion into Lebanon.

