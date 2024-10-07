Zimbabwe: Chinese Mining Giant Invests U.S.$3.6 Billion in Beitbridge Multi-Faceted Venture

CHINESE mining giant, Shanxi is pouring US$3.6 billion into a Beitbridge venture which is transforming the transit town.

Palm River mining project was approved by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2022 paving way for the Chinese company to begin construction.

Located 20 kilometers West of Beitbridge, the mining firm is in the first phase of construction on the 5 000 hectares of land that is part of the special economic zone. The sound of machinery now prevades the bustling town of Beitbridge, which is lagging behind in terms of growth.

Speaking during the tour of Palm River last Saturday, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando said the project will be an integration of mining and power generation.

"The implementation of this project was preceded by meetings between the President and the chairman of the company who then directed that the project must be implemented as an integrated mining and energy park," said Chitando.

Palm River is a multi-faceted project which will encompass mining, power generation, coke production and steel manufacturing.

Gases emitted from the high carbon ferrochrome will be used to produce electricity at the mine with an estimated 1 200 megawatts of power annually.

Coke production will utilize coal from nearby Thuli and Hwange with an estimated production of 1 million tonnes per year.

Chitando said the electricity production at Palm River will lessen the burden on the national power grid.

"I would like to thank the company for being a responsible high carbon ferrochrome producer. One of the largest consumers of electricity consumers in this country is the high ferrochrome producers. It uses a lot of electricity.

"Taking into account the state of the electricity in the country the company thought the first thing they will do is to produce electricity so that they do not have to ask for electricity from ZESA," he said.

Minister of State for Matebeleland South, Evelyn Ndlovu said the project will increase the gross domestic product of the province, in the process creating employment.

"This plant is imperative to us as a province. We are one of the provinces with very low GDP contribution. The introduction of this plant will assist us as a province to improve our contribution in terms of GDP.

"We are also happy that this plant will create jobs for our people. The majority of our people have been trekking to South Africa and Botswana to look for jobs. This is a great opportunity for us to get our young people employed," said Ndlovu.

President Mnangagwa is soon expected to visit the site for a ground-breaking ceremony.