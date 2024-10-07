A HEATED exchange has erupted following threats by Zanu-PF Central Committee member, Dexter Nduna to take over management of parking services in central Harare alleging the responsible company was failing to professionally execute duties.

The ex-Chegutu West parliamentarian claims he leads a group calling itself Team Chapter.

Nduna says his organisation will, from Monday October 7, take over parking operations from City Parking Private Limited, declaring that his group would lower parking fees for citizens and assist those whose vehicles are clamped by former parking marshals.

"Enter Team Chapter. From Monday the parking fees will go down to the levels we determined for the good order of the citizens across all cities and towns.

"We are not into the business of clamping and towing away vehicles and if by some remote chance the former parking marshals from @tendythree and @CityParkingHre clamp your vehicle we will be ready as Team Chapter to assist you to unclamp the vehicle.

"Municipality police have no arresting powers so they can't come in to assist the rogue parking marshals," said Nduna.

In response, both the City of Harare (CoH) and City Parking issued strong rebuttals to Nduna's assertions.

CoH clarified that it operates under the Urban Council Act and maintains full control over parking management within the central business district (CBD).

"The City of Harare would like to set the record straight on the mischievous statement by one Dexter Nduna. In his bizarre statement on social media, Nduna claimed that starting Monday 7 October 2024, a grouping called Team Chapter will be in charge of parking in Harare taking over from City Parking Private Limited.

"The Urban Council Act Chapter 25:15 Part XIV Section 189 to 191 refers to creation of parking space; prepaid parking fees, delegation of the parking mandate and utilization of parking fees.

"The City of Harare is guided by this provision; CBD street parking is a prerogative of Council; City Parking Private Limited is strategic business unit wholly owned by the City of Harare; the relationship between the City of Harare and City Parking is still subsisting," said the municipality.

CoH also distanced its relationship with Nduna associations "Team Chapter or National Eye Security."

"The City of Harare through City Parking remains responsible for managing parking in Harare and does not have any arrangement with Team Chapter or National Eye Security. Members of the public are advised not to entertain Team Chapter but to continue dealing with City Parking Private Limited to avoid any inconveniences", said City of Harare.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

City Parking echoed these sentiments, labelling Nduna's claims as "falsehoods" condemning his threats to disrupt parking operations as a potential risk to local businesses and the rule of law.

"It has come to our attention that Mr Dexter Nduna (Nduna) is spreading falsehoods on social media regarding parking management in Harare and we wish to set the record straight as follows: City Parking (Private) Limited (City Parking) is a private company owned 100% by City of Harare with full mandate to manage parking in Harare...

"Parking fee payments are payable to City Parking marshals only; City of Harare has not engaged Nduna or any other company or individuals to collect parking fees; The threat by Mr Nduna to disrupt parking operations is not a threat to City Parking only, but to businesses and property laws and shall be met with law enforcement and legal action.

"There is no place for anarchy, hooliganism and lawlessness in Zimbabwe; It is unfortunate that, left unaddressed, Nduna's behaviour taints the image of the government and the political party he purports to be a part of.

"Regrettably, such reckless utterances have potential to scare-off investors; Nduna has no locus standi or legal basis to make such proclamations and as such we urge the public to ignore his baseless inflammatory utterances.

"We caution members of the public not to risk their money by making payments to Nduna, his company or agents", reads City Parking statement.