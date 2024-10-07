Kenya: DP Gachagua Attends Special Church Service Ahead of Debate On Impeachment Motion

6 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his family on Sunday attended a special church service in Karen.

The church service took place at the National Prayer Altar that was built by President William Ruto in 2019.

Ruto had built the alter while serving as the country's second in command at a time when he was facing a political onslaught from his then boss Uhuru Kenyatta.

Gachagua, who has fallen out with Ruto, has retreated to the same altar to seek spiritual intercession.

He was joined by his spouse Dorcus Rigathi, their children and a host of his allies including Embakasi North MP James Gakuya.

The special prayers come ahead of Tuesday's debate in the National Assembly on an impeachment motion against him filed by Mwingi West MP Mwingi Mutuse.

The National Assembly will debate and decide on the motion which must garner two-thirds for it to proceed to the Senate for trial.

