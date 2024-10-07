Kenya: Chania Mini-Bus Overturns At Likoni Crossing - Six Rescued, No Casualties

6 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Mombasa — A Chania executive passenger mini-bus was involved in an accident at the Likoni crossing channel in Mombasa on Sunday, losing control and overturning.

Police confirmed that there were no casualties reported in the incident where the bus was en route to Nairobi.

Kenya Ferry Services divers successfully rescued six women who were on board during the incident.

Accidents at the channel are not uncommon; the most recent incident occurred on August 18, 2024, when a stampede broke out as commuters rushed to board the arriving MV Likoni after the MV Jambo ferry stalled, resulting in chaos and four injuries.

