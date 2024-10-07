Kenya: Ministry of Labour Delists 25 Recruitment Agencies Amid Public Outcry

6 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has revealed that 25 recruitment agencies have been blacklisted following public mistrust.

In a report, the Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua said that the agencies have either been deregistered or denied registration following concerns from the public.

These agencies include Gulfway Recruitment Company Ltd, Royal Capital Placement Ltd, Geoverah Agency Ltd, Geoverah Africa Safaris Ltd, First Choice Recruitment and Consultancy Ltd, Daawo Holdings Ltd, and Makungu International Ltd.

Talent Gateway Ltd, Royal Capital Placement Ltd, Jakarta Ventures Ltd, Skill Dove Ltd, Gifted Minds Tours Travel Ltd, Tangofox Ltd, Alemtyaz Travel Agent Ltd, Rhodevo International Ltd, Flexturch Recruitment Ltd, Omran Aly Agencies Ltd, Alsari International Ltd.

Leisamis Recruiters Ltd, Skyward Global Dimensions Ltd, Mowasalat Manpower Ltd, Man & Swa Recruitment Palace, Kalezon Limited, Abamwe Investments Ltd and Mastermind Ventures Limited.

"The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection in collaboration with other agencies has identified recruitment agencies that the public has raised concern. A total number of twenty-five (25) recruitment agencies have been deregistered or denied registration due to various reasons," he stated.

According to the CS, the list of all registered agencies is available on the National Employment Authority Information System (www.nea.go.ke).

The CS has further noted that the ministry will further publicize legitimate recruitment agencies in the country in at least two (2) dailies annually.

Furthermore, Mutua has assured that the Ministry in collaboration National Employment Authority(NEA) and the International Organization for Migration(IOM) will erect mechanisms to see the continuous monitoring of private employment agencies so that they may adhere to the existing regulations.

Through this partnership, Mutua has further assured that a program will be initiated that will encourage Private Recruitment Agencies(PRA) to adopt and adhere to the International Recruitment Integrity System (IRIS) standards.

"A distress reporting mechanism has been established through a Web Portal under NEAIMS and a Toll-Free Line 0800222223 to report Migrant workers distress cases as well as fraudulent activities by recruitment agencies," he stated.

