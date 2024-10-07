Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia - Historical Ties, Modern Ambitions

Historical foundations and evolving bonds

The relationship between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia is multifaceted, characterized by deep historical roots and expanding economic ties. While diplomatic relations officially began in the mid-20th century, the partnership has evolved significantly, with the historical connection remaining a cornerstone of their bilateral relationship. The two countries share not only a history but also a vision for a prosperous future, recognizing their mutual benefits in various sectors.

This bond is rooted in shared values and experiences. Ethiopia's unique status as one of the few African nations that was never colonized has allowed it to maintain sovereignty and cultural heritage, fostering a strong sense of national pride. This resonates with Saudi Arabia's own identity rooted in Islamic tradition and Arab heritage, creating a solid foundation for diplomatic relations and enabling meaningful dialogue on various issues.

Commitment to regional stability

A key aspect of the Ethiopia-Saudi relationship is their shared commitment to regional stability, particularly in the Horn of Africa, which has faced political instability, armed conflicts, and humanitarian crises. Both nations recognize the importance of peace and security in this geopolitically sensitive area, leading them to collaborate on addressing these pressing challenges.

Saudi Arabia's strategic position in the Middle East, combined with Ethiopia's leadership in East Africa, has made their collaboration essential for navigating the complexities of regional politics. They have worked together to combat terrorism, promote dialogue among conflicting parties, and provide humanitarian assistance, demonstrating a commitment to both national interests and the stability of the Horn of Africa.

Milestone event in Ethiopia-Saudi relations

On September 23, 2024, a significant event marked another milestone in the Ethiopia- Saudi relationship, featuring remarks by Ambassador Negus Kebede, the Director General of Middle East, Asian, and Pacific Affairs at Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He emphasized the long-standing friendship between the two nations and reflected on Ethiopia's historical role during the early days of Islam, providing refuge to the followers of Prophet Muhammad. This solidarity is symbolized by the Nejashi Mosque, a place of historical and religious significance that stands as a reminder of the ties between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia.

Economic collaboration and mutual benefits

Ambassador Negus highlighted the foundation of mutual respect that has allowed the relationship to flourish over time. The economic partnership between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia, in place for over 70 years, has seen Saudi investments significantly impact Ethiopia's manufacturing, agriculture, and real estate sectors, driving job creation and economic growth. Ethiopia has become a key exporter of livestock, food, coffee, and flowers to Saudi Arabia, creating a mutually beneficial economic relationship.

The import of Saudi petroleum products has further fueled the growth of Ethiopian industries. Beyond traditional trade, both countries are exploring collaborative ventures in infrastructure development, renewable energy, and technology. This multifaceted economic partnership not only increases trade volume but also enhances the quality of life for citizens in both nations. The ambassador emphasized the importance of addressing global challenges like food security and environmental sustainability, which both countries recognize as shared interests.

Shared initiatives for sustainable development

Ambassador Negus drew attention to Saudi Arabia's Middle East Green Initiative and Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative, which aim to combat climate change and promote sustainable development. These initiatives represent potential collaboration areas where Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia can tackle pressing environmental challenges together.

The Green Legacy Initiative seeks to combat deforestation and promote biodiversity through large-scale tree planting, while Saudi Arabia's initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions and increase green spaces in the region. Both initiatives offer opportunities for collaborative projects that can have a lasting positive impact on the environment and communities they serve.

Strengthening diplomatic connections

High-level diplomatic exchanges play a crucial role in deepening ties between the two nations. The 6th Joint Ministerial Commission held in Riyadh in May 2024 exemplified this strengthening relationship, bringing together officials from both countries to discuss various aspects of bilateral cooperation.

The outcomes of such meetings have far-reaching implications. Alongside labor agreements, they have facilitated greater people-to-people connections, with many Ethiopians living and working in Saudi Arabia, contributing to the Kingdom's economy and fostering cultural exchanges. As Ambassador Negus noted, these personal connections are essential for building a deeper, more enduring partnership.

BRICS membership and global collaboration

Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia's recent inclusion in the BRICS group of emerging economies presents an opportunity to collaborate more closely in driving global economic recovery and addressing challenges facing developing nations. Their membership provides a platform for enhancing dialogue on economic development, trade, and investment, enabling them to advocate for shared interests globally.

Ethiopia has expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia's support in advocating for Africa's inclusion in the G20, reflecting the Kingdom's commitment to promoting the interests of African nations. This cooperation underscores the importance of solidarity among developing countries striving for equitable representation in global decision-making.

Commitment to future cooperation

In concluding remarks, Ambassador Negus reiterated Ethiopia's commitment to further enhancing its relationship with Saudi Arabia, focusing on peace, prosperity, and collaboration. He expressed optimism that the growing economies of both countries offer significant opportunities for future cooperation, particularly in sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, and technology. These areas of collaboration promise to benefit both Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia and contribute to broader development goals.

Saudi Arabia's National Day and Vision 2030

On Saudi Arabia's 94th National Day, Ambassador Fahd O. Alhumaydani echoed Ambassador Negus's sentiments, praising the success of the 6th Saudi-Ethiopian Joint Ministerial Commission. He highlighted the visit of a high-ranking Saudi business delegation to Ethiopia in June 2024, which included over 75 representatives from major companies, signaling Saudi Arabia's strong interest in expanding economic cooperation.

Ambassador Alhumaydani expressed optimism about the future of Saudi- Ethiopian relations, particularly with plans to increase direct flights between the two countries. Currently, Ethiopian Airlines, Saudi Airlines, and Flynas operate 50 direct flights per week between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia, and this number is expected to grow, facilitating greater trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

Saudi Arabia's achievements under Vision 2030

Ambassador Alhumaydani also reflected on Saudi Arabia's remarkable achievements under Vision 2030, the Kingdom's ambitious development plan aimed at transforming its economy and society. He emphasized the growing ties between Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia, viewing Vision 2030 as a framework for collaboration. This vision encompasses various sectors, including tourism, technology, and renewable energy, providing a roadmap for future joint initiatives.

The ambassador highlighted the success of Saudi Arabia's tourism sector, noting the Kingdom had surpassed its 2030 target by welcoming 109 million visitors in 2023. This achievement underscores Saudi Arabia's growing global prominence and potential as a leading destination for tourism and investment. Additionally, Saudi Arabia's selection to host Expo 2030 and its bid to organize the FIFA World Cup in 2034 further illustrate its ambitions.

Navigating challenges for a bright future

In conclusion, while Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia have made significant strides in strengthening their bilateral relationship, challenges remain. The geopolitical landscape in the Horn of Africa is complex, requiring careful navigation of potential impediments to their partnership. However, the growing economies of both countries present substantial opportunities for further cooperation across various sectors.

As both nations continue to develop, the future of their relationship looks bright, with the potential for deeper cooperation and mutual benefit. By leveraging their historical ties, shared values, and commitment to collaboration, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia can forge a path toward a prosperous future that benefits their citizens and contributes to regional stability.

BY BILAL DERSO