South Africa: Three Arrested in Lusikisiki Mass Shooting - South African News Briefs - October 7, 2024

7 October 2024
Three Arrested in Lusikisiki Mass Shooting

Three people have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting that claimed 18 lives in Lusikisiki and is set to appear in court, reports IOL. Police Minister Senzo Mchunu confirmed the arrests during the victims' memorial service and said that more arrests were expected. The tragic event occurred last week when gunmen opened fire at two separate homesteads, killing 15 women and three men.

Allegations of Abuse Lead to Learner's Suicide

Authorities in Limpopo are investigating the tragic death of a Grade 12 learner from the Capricorn North District, reports IOL. The Limpopo Department of Education has said that there are allegations that the learner took his own life due to mistreatment by school administrators. According to media reports, the teenager left a heart-wrenching suicide note detailing the alleged abuse he faced at school. The department referred to his death as occurring under "distressing circumstances." Limpopo education spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala assured that the claims of mistreatment would be thoroughly investigated. Meanwhile, Limpopo MEC for Education, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, expressed her deep sorrow over the learner's death and extended her condolences to the bereaved family. The MEC also announced internal investigations into the alleged school abuse that reportedly led to the student's suicide.

Six Killed in KwaZulu-Natal Road Crash

In another tragic incident, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements is calling for an increase in road safety campaigns following a fatal road crash that claimed six lives on the R102 in Darnall, northern KwaZulu-Natal, over the weekend, reports IOL. MEC Siboniso Duma said that the Road Traffic Inspectorate, in collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS), is investigating the cause of the two-vehicle collision. Preliminary findings suggest that the vehicles collided head-on at high speed. IPSS Medical Rescue reported that five individuals died at the scene, while others suffered injuries ranging from moderate to critical. After being stabilized by EMRS and IPSS Medical Rescue teams, the injured were transported to the hospital under the care of Advanced Life Support paramedics. A sixth person later succumbed to their injuries.

