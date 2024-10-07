Kenya: Gachagua Criticizes Opponents for Dragging Late Brother Into Ouster War

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has condemned his political detractors for involving his late brother's will in the ongoing impeachment motion against him.

Gachagua expressed deep disappointment over the public disclosure of the will, which details the family property of the late Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru, saying it had been kept private since his brother's passing.

The Deputy President dismissed allegations outlined in the impeachment motion that he had amassed a substantial wealth portfolio, estimated at Sh5.2 billion, in just two years.

The motion accuses Gachagua of acquiring the wealth through corrupt means, including money laundering.

"I am deeply pained that my late brother, Nderitu Gachagua, a good man who worked tirelessly for his family, is being dragged into this. His private will, which he made in confidence, is now being plastered across newspapers. His hard-earned properties, which he left for his family, are being made public," Gachagua lamented.

He urged his political opponents to focus their attacks on him, rather than involving his family.

"I wish those pursuing me would target me alone and let my late brother rest in peace. That's how I feel, but God will see us through," he said.

The impeachment motion, tabled in the National Assembly last week on Tuesday, accuses Gachagua of using his spouse, Dorcas Gachagua, his two sons, Kevin Rigathi Gachagua and Keith Ikinu Rigathi, as well as close family members and associates, as proxies to amass wealth.

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, who sponsored the motion, alleged that Gachagua and his proxies have used several companies to launder money, conceal proceeds of crime, and engage in influence peddling.

"The value of the property and wealth that His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua has acquired over the last two years is incompatible with his known legitimate income, which is approximately Ksh12 million per annum," the motion states.

During his speech, Gachagua also publicly apologized to his wife, Dorcas, for the derogatory remarks made against her in relation to the allegations of corruption and money laundering.

"I want to apologize to my wife for her name being dragged through this unnecessarily. Your privacy has been violated as I fight my political battles. I am sorry, but there's little we can do because you married a politician," Gachagua said.

Ruto's forgiveness

Gachagua broke his silence today since an impeachment motion to eject from office was tabled seeking forgiveness from his boss William Ruto as an intervention to his current political woes.

The Deputy President who is on the verge of being kicked out of office in an ongoing impeachment motion urged President Ruto to overlook any happenings in his conduct for the sake of the unity of the country.

"In our work which we started two years is challenging and in our zeal and commitment to work probably we have wronged somebody. I want to say to my brother William Ruto if in our zeal to work I have wronged you, please find it in your heart to forgive me," he said.

The Deputy President also sought forgiveness on behalf of her wife Dorcas Rigathi who he decried has been dragged his political woes with her privacy intruded following sentiments shared about her on the political arena and social media.

"If my wife, in the quest of protecting the boy child and her programs has wronged you in anyway find it in your heart to forgive her," Gachagua urged.

The second in command also offered an olive branch to Parliament where 291 MPs supported the impeachment motion against which stipulated nine grounds as basis for his removal from office.

The significant move aimed to derail the impeachment motion against him as the bicameral house holds the key to his survival in office.

"The utterances and action that in one way or another upset you or wronged you find it in your hear to forgive me," Gachagua remarked.