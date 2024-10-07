South Africa: DA Calls On President Ramaphosa to Break His Silence On Simelane Loan Scandal

press release

In light of news reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa has allegedly been aware of the questionable VBS-linked loan received by Justice Minister Thembi Simelane since at least 2021, the Democratic Alliance (DA) calls on Ramaphosa to break his silence on this alarming matter.

News reports allege that the President was informed about this dubious transaction in advance of Simelane's original appointment to Cabinet in 2021, yet he now claims to be "demanding an explanation." This apparent contradiction cannot go unaddressed.

If Ramaphosa was indeed aware of this matter from the beginning, his current demand for an explanation about information he already possesses raises serious questions about his apparent refusal to act against Simelane. The public deserves to know why this issue was only brought before the ANC's Integrity Commission now, years after the loan was originally exposed and investigated by the Limpopo Treasury. What has changed, other than the looming criminal investigation by the Hawks?

Simelane's failure to make the loan agreement and proof of payment publicly available further deepens suspicion. These documents must be scrutinised to determine whether the transactions were legal and ethical. The apparent conflict of interest is glaring, especially considering her role overseeing the very institutions responsible for investigating this scandal.

It is time for the President to stop stalling, provide full transparency, and explain why he appointed a Minister with such a questionable past - and why he refuses to take decisive action against her.