Angola: More Than 700 Diamond Stones Seized

6 October 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — Seven hundred and ten diamond stones of various carats were seized by the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) in the municipality of Lucapa, Angolan northeastern Lunda-Norte province, during a micro-operation.

The information was provided on Sunday, in Dundo, by the SIC spokesperson in Lunda-Norte, Graciano Lumanhe, highlighting that the diamonds were in the possession of three citizens of Guinea Conakry.

He informed that the seizure took place inside a residence, where those involved were caught with the aforementioned diamond stones and 860 US dollars and 68,000 kwanzas.

A diamond weighing scale, two calculating machines, an equal number of magnifying glasses, a sieve, among other means used for the illicit purchase and sale of diamonds, were also seized.

The seized means were included in the respective criminal proceedings opened against the offenders who together will be presented to the Public Prosecutor's Office. HD/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.